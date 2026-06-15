Meet the WAGs of Spain’s 2026 World Cup Squad From Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend to Llorente’s Wife

Spain opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign as one of the tournament favorites, with stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri and Dani Olmo leading Luis de la Fuente’s squad into Group H.

As Spain chases its first World Cup title since 2010, several players will have the support of wives, girlfriends and longtime partners following them throughout the tournament. From established family lives to high-profile new relationships, the partners of Spain’s stars have also drawn attention ahead of the competition.

One of the most discussed relationships in recent weeks has been that of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who went public with influencer Inés García shortly before the World Cup.

Take a look at the WAGs of Spain’s football stars:

Marc Cucurella’s Wife, Claudia Rodríguez

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has married Claudia Rodríguez after the couple built a life together following their 2018 relationship.

The pair share three children, Mateo, Río, and Bella. Rodríguez is a fashion designer and communications graduate who has frequently appeared alongside Cucurella during major moments in his career.

Mikel Merino’s Wife, Lola Liberal

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino married Lola Liberal in June 2024 after several years together.

The couple recently welcomed their first child, Marco, in May 2026, just weeks before Merino joined Spain’s World Cup preparations.

Aymeric Laporte’s Wife, Sara Botello

Aymeric Laporte and Sara Botello have one of the longest-running relationships in Spain’s squad.

The couple met during Laporte’s early years at Athletic Club and married in Barcelona in 2023. Botello is a professional contemporary and ballet dancer, and they share a son named Lucay.

Fabián Ruiz’s Wife, Rosa Pereira

Fabián Ruiz and Rosa Pereira officially tied the knot on July 19, 2025, during a summer ceremony in Seville.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in April 2026, just months before Spain’s World Cup campaign began.

Marcos Llorente’s Wife, Paddy Noarbe

Marcos Llorente proposed to Paddy Noarbe on the pitch at Atlético Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in 2021.

The couple married on June 30, 2023, and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Amor, on February 14, 2025.

David Raya’s Wife, Tatiana Trouboul

Spain goalkeeper David Raya has been in a relationship with Barcelona-born model Tatiana Trouboul since 2021.

The couple made their romance public during a vacation in Greece in 2022 and have remained together throughout Raya’s rise with Arsenal and the Spanish national team.

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend, Inés García

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal and influencer Inés García became one of Spanish soccer’s most talked-about couples after making their relationship public in May 2026.

The pair were first linked after being spotted together in Greece before appearing at Barcelona’s La Liga title celebration dinner and a Bad Bunny concert. García, 21, is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer from Seville.

Nico Williams’s Girlfriend, Ainhi García

Nico Williams and Ainhi García’s relationship developed from a long-standing friendship, with Ainhi originally being close friends with Williams’ sister.

Rumors first emerged after the pair vacationed together in Sardinia during the summer of 2024. They later went public during a trip to Paris, sharing photos together in January 2025.

Pedri’s Girlfriend, Alejandra Dorta

Both Pedri and Alejandra Dorta are from the Canary Islands and are believed to have met through mutual friends in Barcelona’s football circles.

The couple made their first major public appearance together at the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona in December 2025 after months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Rodri’s Girlfriend, Laura Iglesias

Laura Iglesias is the longtime partner of Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

The couple met while studying at Jaume I University in Castellón and have remained together throughout Rodri’s rise to becoming one of the world’s top midfielders.

Gavi’s Girlfriend, Ana Pelayo

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is in a relationship with influencer Ana Pelayo.

The pair became increasingly visible throughout 2025 and 2026, with Pelayo regularly supporting the Spain international from the stands and through social media.

Dani Olmo’s Girlfriend, Laura Abla

Dani Olmo has been dating German model and content creator Laura Abla since 2023.

The relationship became public while Olmo was playing for RB Leipzig, and Abla has continued supporting him following his move back to Barcelona.

Alejandro Grimaldo’s Girlfriend, Ana Fuster García

Alejandro Grimaldo and Ana Fuster García have built a family together during the defender’s successful club career.

The couple shares a daughter and has celebrated several major achievements together, including Grimaldo’s Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen and Spain’s recent international successes.

Pedro Porro’s Girlfriend, María Hurtado

María Hurtado is the longtime partner of Tottenham Hotspur and Spain defender Pedro Porro.

The couple has been publicly linked since early 2024 and live together in London while balancing family life with Porro’s club and international commitments.