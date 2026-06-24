Switzerland vs Canada Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Switzerland national football team faced the Canada men’s national soccer team on Wednesday in a decisive Group B match at BC Place, with Switzerland vs Canada set to determine the group winner.

Both teams entered the contest on four points and had virtually secured progression to the Round of 32, but first place remained at stake. Canada started the day atop the standings thanks to a superior goal difference, while Switzerland knew only a victory would be enough to move above the co-hosts. The importance of Switzerland vs Canada extended beyond group positioning, as finishing first would provide a more favorable knockout path and keep Canada on home soil for the next stages of the tournament.

Switzerland vs Canada Group B Stakes

Canada entered the match in outstanding form after a dominant 6–0 victory over the Qatar national football team. That result followed a 1–1 draw against the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team and extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Switzerland also arrived with confidence after bouncing back from a draw with Qatar to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4–1. The Swiss remained unbeaten in their last five matches and continued to show the defensive discipline that has often defined their World Cup performances.

Heading into kickoff, Canada held a +6 goal difference compared to Switzerland’s +3, meaning a draw would be enough for the hosts to finish first in Group B.

Team News and Key Players

Jonathan David entered the match in exceptional form after scoring a hat-trick against Qatar. Canada also hoped to welcome back Alphonso Davies, who was expected to be available from the bench after recovering from a fitness issue.

Switzerland looked to experienced midfielders Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler to control the center of the pitch. Young attacker Johan Manzambi also offered a dangerous option after his recent goalscoring display.

With top spot in Group B on the line, Switzerland vs Canada promised to be one of the standout matches of the final group-stage round.