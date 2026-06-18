Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Results Today: FIFA World Cup Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Switzerland national football team faced the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in a crucial Group B encounter at the FIFA World Cup. The Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash arrived with both nations searching for their first victory of the tournament after frustrating opening-match draws.

Switzerland had been moments away from defeating Qatar before conceding a dramatic 94th-minute own goal, while Bosnia and Herzegovina surrendered a lead against co-hosts Canada in the second half. As a result, Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina carried major importance in the race to reach the knockout stage.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Match Context

The match took place at SoFi Stadium, with both teams beginning the day on one point. Switzerland entered the contest after dominating large portions of their opening game, registering 26 shots but failing to secure all three points.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also had reasons for optimism despite dropping points. Their unbeaten run had stretched to nine matches, although six of those games ended in draws. With the group tightly balanced, a victory would significantly improve either nation’s qualification hopes.

The teams had met only once before at the senior level, a 2016 friendly that Bosnia and Herzegovina won 2–0. This marked their first competitive meeting.

Key Players and Team News

Switzerland relied on experienced leaders such as Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji, while Breel Embolo led the attack after scoring in the opening match.

Bosnia and Herzegovina looked toward veteran striker Edin Džeko and goalscorer Jovo Lukić. There were also fitness concerns surrounding defender Sead Kolašinac ahead of kickoff.

With all four teams in Group B level on one point before the match, the stakes were high for both sides.