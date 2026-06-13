Qatar vs Switzerland Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Qatar vs Switzerland kicked off on Saturday as both nations began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in a crucial Group B encounter. The Qatar vs Switzerland matchup was staged at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with both teams looking to secure an early advantage in a group that also includes the Canada men’s national soccer team and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national football team.

Switzerland entered the contest as the statistical favorite, while Qatar aimed to make a strong statement in just its second World Cup appearance. With valuable points at stake, the Qatar vs Switzerland clash carried significant importance from the opening whistle.

Qatar vs Switzerland: Group B Stakes and Team Form

The buildup to Qatar vs Switzerland centered around contrasting expectations. Switzerland national football team arrived in strong form after navigating their European qualifying campaign unbeaten under manager Murat Yakin. The Swiss combined defensive organization with experienced leadership and were viewed as one of the most difficult teams to break down in the group stage.

Key players included Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, and Breel Embolo, all of whom brought extensive international experience into the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Qatar national football team qualified through the Asian confederation and entered the World Cup under the guidance of Julen Lopetegui. Qatar hoped to bounce back from a difficult run of results in pre-tournament friendlies and preparations.

The nations had met only once before, with Qatar defeating Switzerland 1-0 in a 2018 international friendly thanks to a goal from Akram Afif.

Key Storylines Before Kickoff

Much of the focus heading into the match centered on whether Qatar could challenge Switzerland’s experienced core. Switzerland carried one of the strongest probability ratings among Group B teams, but World Cup opening matches often produce surprises.

The outcome of Qatar vs Switzerland could have a major impact on the race for qualification from Group B. With Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina also competing for the top two spots, both teams understood the importance of beginning the tournament with a positive result.