Switzerland vs Colombia Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The Switzerland national football team faced the Colombia national football team in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. The Switzerland vs Colombia knockout match carried enormous importance, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

Both teams entered the contest unbeaten in the tournament, knowing the winner would advance to face either the Argentina national football team or the Egypt national football team in the next round. Kick-off was scheduled for 20:00 GMT (4:00 p.m. ET), and the atmosphere reflected the high stakes surrounding this Switzerland vs Colombia showdown.

Switzerland vs Colombia Match Context

The buildup to Switzerland vs Colombia highlighted the impressive form both nations had shown throughout the tournament. Switzerland recovered from an opening group-stage draw against Qatar by recording victories over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, and Algeria to reach the Round of 16. Under Murat Yakin, the Swiss combined defensive discipline with an effective attack.

Colombia also arrived with confidence after victories against Uzbekistan, DR Congo, and Ghana, along with a goalless draw against Portugal. Néstor Lorenzo’s side entered the knockout stage unbeaten and widely viewed as one of the tournament’s strongest contenders.

Team News and Key Players

Switzerland looked to experienced captain Granit Xhaka to control midfield alongside Remo Freuler, while Breel Embolo led the attack. Gregor Kobel started in goal behind defenders, including Manuel Akanji.

Colombia was without injured striker Jhon Córdoba, while James Rodríguez remained a fitness concern because of illness. Even so, Luis Díaz and Jhon Arias provided attacking quality as Colombia aimed to continue their unbeaten World Cup run.