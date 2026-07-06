USA Announce Folarin Balogun Decision Before Belgium Match After Controversial Ruling

The 2026 FIFA World Cup soldiers on with two matches on the docket for July 6th. The first was Spain vs Portugal, which saw Spain pull off a victory. The second match is filled with its own hubbub as the USA announces its decision on Folarin Balogun ahead of the USA vs Belgium match.

Here is what you need to know about the USA lineup and all of the controversy surrounding Balogun’s suspension.

USA vs Belgium: Folarin Balogun Decision Announced

Here is the USA’s starting XI and their subs list:

Matt Freese

Sergino Dest

Chris Richards

Tyler Adams

Antonee Robinson

Weston McKennie

Christian Pulisic

Tim Ream (Captain)

Alex Freeman

Malik Tillman

Folarin Balogun

Sub List: Aaronson, Arfsten, Berhalter, Brody, McKenzie, Pepi, Reyna, M. Robinson, Scally, Trusty, Turner, Weah, Wright, and Zendejas.

Folarin Balogun: Match Ban Suspension Suffers Backlash

Following Balogun’s red-card suspension, several people have been less than keen on the decision. In fact, one of those people who voiced their displeasure with the decision is a former FIFA President.

“Red cards are not overturned by political phone calls,” Joseph S. Blatter wrote in a social media post that garnered north of 15 million views. “They are overturned by rules, evidence and independent bodies. If a U.S. President intervenes with the FIFA President — and a player is suddenly cleared before a World Cup knockout match — the question is unavoidable: Quo vadis, FIFA?”

“Football must never become a playground for political power.”