USA Dealt Unfortunate News on USMNT Star’s Injury Weeks Before World Cup

The United States could be without one of the team’s star players for the upcoming World Cup. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino now faces additional challenges with mounting injury woes as the World Cup starts in a matter of weeks.

Crystal Palace center back Chris Richards sustained an ankle ligament tear, putting his playing status for Team USA at the World Cup in doubt, per Yahoo Sports’ Steven Goff. Richards will miss Crystal Palace’s finale against Arsenal.

“Center back Chris Richards, a vital element in the U.S. World Cup campaign, is in a race against time to be ready for the tournament after tearing two ligaments in his left ankle, Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner said Thursday,” Goff wrote in a May 21, 2026, story titled, “USMNT center back Chris Richards’ World Cup status in doubt after ankle ligament tear.”

“Richards will miss Sunday’s Premier League finale against champion Arsenal and is 50-50 for the UEFA Conference League final against Spain’s Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday in Leipzig, Germany, (Oliver) Glasner said.”

Chris Richards’ Injury: Will Crystal Palace Star Play for USMNT in the World Cup?

Richards’ injury updates have been all over the map. A viral video showed Richards limping off the field on Sunday, May 17, but the initial reports appeared positive.

Now, it appears Richards may miss the rest of Crystal Palace’s games putting his status for the World Cup up in the air. United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso has already been ruled out for the entire tournament with an ankle injury.

“I think it’s stable, but quite swollen, and we have to deal with the swelling,” Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said, per Goff. “He has to get back on the pitch to be available, and it takes time.”

USA’s World Cup Roster Will Be Announced on Tuesday, May 26

The United States will announce the official World Cup roster on Tuesday, May 26. With several players facing injuries, Pochettino faces some difficult decisions on who to put on the final roster.

If Richards is forced to miss Crystal Palace’s Conference League final on Wednesday, May 27, the level of concern over the star’s status for the United States is sure to increase.