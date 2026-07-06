USA vs Belgium Drama Deepens as Mauricio Pochettino Defends Controversial FIFA Decision

Mauricio Pochettino has supported FIFA’s decision to allow Folarin Balogun to play in the USA vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Round of 16 game, calling it a win for “ethics and integrity.” On Sunday, the coach of the United States men’s national team commented after FIFA lifted Balogun’s one-match ban, allowing the striker to play against Belgium in Seattle.

The decision came just days after Balogun was sent off during the Americans’ 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The ruling has sparked criticism from Belgium ahead of the USA vs Belgium showdown, with the Belgian federation preparing to challenge FIFA’s decision.

Despite the controversy, Pochettino insisted the United States had already suffered enough after playing more than 30 minutes with 10 men.

USA vs Belgium: Mauricio Pochettino Backs FIFA Decision on Folarin Balogun

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States’ victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after a VAR review ruled that his studs caught defender Tarik Muharemovic’s ankle. The Americans completed the final 30 minutes with 10 players but still advanced to the Round of 16 after Balogun scored the opening goal.

The automatic suspension would have ruled the Arsenal striker out of the USA vs Belgium match. However, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee used Article 27 of its disciplinary code to suspend the ban for a one-year probationary period. If Balogun commits a similar offense during that period, the original suspension will be enforced.

Pochettino welcomed the decision without hesitation.

“My reaction, I think, is like everyone who really loved that sport, and trust in the ethic and integrity. I think we celebrate all those decisions. We were punished enough against Bosnia-Herzegovina to play with 10 men, 35 minutes in a decision that was completely unfair.”

He added that his comments were about fairness in football and not simply because he coaches the United States.

Pochettino Questions VAR and Red Card Decision

Pochettino also questioned the role of VAR in the incident that led to Balogun’s dismissal.

“It’s difficult when you are in a box with three, four TVs, and in slow motion, see the things that look massive, look bigger. But if you play football, as I played? I know when it’s bad intention, intentional, not intentional… You cannot measure through VAR, it’s only the referee, and the referee didn’t see that it was intentional.”

The coach said the United States had already paid a heavy price by finishing a World Cup knockout match with 10 players.

“If anyone was harmed in this situation, it was the United States… playing 30 or 35 minutes a man down in a World Cup knockout match… we certainly aren’t the villains of this story, either.”

Balogun has scored three goals during the tournament and is now expected to start in the USA vs Belgium clash.

Belgium Responds as Controversy Grows

The FIFA ruling has not been welcomed in Belgium. Head coach Rudi Garcia reportedly compared the decision to an April Fools’ joke, while the Royal Belgian Football Association has indicated it will challenge the ruling.

Reports also claimed U.S. President Donald Trump contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino several times to request a review. Pochettino refused to link politics to the decision.

“We cannot mix that. That is a decision from FIFA.”

He explained that while U.S. Soccer officials handled the appeal process, he remained focused on preparing his players for the USA vs Belgium match.

Pochettino also praised Garcia despite their differing views.

“I know Rudi. I love Rudi. He’s a great coach. He needs to defend his side, but I think integrity and ethics are global words that you cannot use in a specific situation, and I think more fair than that is impossible.”

With Balogun available again, the USA vs Belgium World Cup Round of 16 match will go ahead with one of the tournament’s biggest controversies still dominating the headlines.