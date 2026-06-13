USA vs Paraguay Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

The USA vs Paraguay matchup officially kicked off the United States Men’s National Team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday night in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated Group D encounter brought together a host nation looking to make a strong start and a Paraguay side returning to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

With more than 70,000 fans expected at SoFi Stadium, the USA vs Paraguay clash held significant importance for both teams as they sought to gain early control of a group that also includes Türkiye and Australia.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side entered the tournament with high expectations, while Paraguay arrived determined to prove they belong back on football’s biggest stage.

USA vs Paraguay: Team News and Tactical OutlookThe

United States men’s national soccer team entered the match ranked 16th in the world and relied on an attack filled with players competing at the highest levels of European football. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino looked to maximize the pace and creativity of his forward line while addressing concerns about a defense that had conceded 11 goals across its previous four matches.

Leading the American attack was Christian Pulisic, supported by a talented group that included several Champions League-level performers. The United States entered the tournament with nearly a full squad available, although Chris Richards faced a late fitness test.

On the opposite side, the Paraguay national football team arrived with a reputation for defensive organization and physical play. Under head coach Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay built its success around a disciplined defensive structure that helped secure qualification from South America’s demanding CONMEBOL campaign.

Recent History and Key Players

The USA vs Paraguay fixture favored the Americans based on recent meetings. The United States had won each of the previous three encounters, including a 2-1 friendly victory in November 2025 thanks to goals from Giovanni Reyna and Folarin Balogun.

Paraguay’s biggest attacking threat remained Miguel Almirón, although the team faced concerns about the fitness of Julio Enciso, who was expected to miss the match with an injury.

As kickoff approached, the USA vs Paraguay showdown represented a major early test for both nations, with valuable World Cup points and momentum at stake in Group D.

Half-Time: USMNT Takes Complete Control Against Paraguay

United States men’s national soccer team delivered a dominant first-half performance and took a 3–0 lead over Paraguay national football team in their FIFA World Cup Group D opener.

The breakthrough arrived in the 7th minute when Christian Pulisic drove through midfield and found Weston McKennie. His pass across the box took a deflection off Damián Bobadilla and ended up in the net for an own goal.

Paraguay’s frustrations showed early, with Juan José Cáceres receiving a yellow card in the 9th minute after a heavy challenge.

The United States continued to dominate possession and pressure. After having a goal ruled out for offside, Folarin Balogun doubled the advantage in the 30th minute. Pulisic again played a key role, supplying a pass that Balogun controlled before finishing beyond goalkeeper Orlando Gil.

Balogun struck again deep into first-half stoppage time. The striker raced beyond a defender, cut inside the penalty area, and curled a precise finish into the top corner to make it 3–0 and complete his brace.

The statistics reflected the United States’ dominance. The Americans controlled 72 percent possession and recorded four shots on target while preventing Paraguay from registering a single effort on target.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT combined aggressive pressing with patient possession, leaving Paraguay with little opportunity to establish any attacking rhythm.

At the break, the United States held a commanding lead and appeared firmly on course for an ideal start to its home World Cup campaign.