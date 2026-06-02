Uzbekistan Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the country’s debut at the FIFA World Cup. Uzbekistan failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup seven times. The Asian country finally secured its first-ever ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Along with Jordan, Cape Verde, and Curaçao, they are making their highly anticipated World Cup debut.

Earlier today, head coach and former Italian World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro announced the full squad. The captain and absolute leader of the team is Eldor Shomurodov. The 30-year-old forward from İstanbul Başakşehir is also the most experienced player in the squad, with 91 caps. He is also the White Wolves’ all-time leading scorer with 44 goals. Another key player in the squad is 22-year-old Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov. He is one of the biggest talents on the team. Other key players in the squad are Abbosbek Fayzullaev (İstanbul Başakşehir), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Igor Sergeev (Persepolis), and goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor).

Full Squad Uzbekistan For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi), Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf)

Defenders: Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal), Umarbek Eshmuradov (Nasaf), Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi), Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf), Jakhongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarqand), Abdullah Abdullaev (Dibba Al Fujairah), Avazbek Ulmasaliev (AGMK), Bekhruz Karimov (Surkhon), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor)

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Odiljon Hamrobekov (Tractor), Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh), Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor), Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal), Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Istanbul Başakşehir)

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Başakşehir), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Igor Sergeev (Persepolis), Azizbek Amonov (Bukhara), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan started its qualification campaign in a group with Iran, Turkmenistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from the group would automatically advance to the third qualifying round. Uzbekistan easily qualified for the third round after collecting 14 points in six games. They swept their matches against Turkmenistan and Hong Kong and drew twice with Iran, who ultimately took first place on goal difference. The third qualifying round setup saw Uzbekistan drawn against familiar foes Iran yet again. Also, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, and North Korea were part of the group. The winner and runner-up would automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Uzbekistan started strong with wins over Kyrgyzstan and North Korea. In their third group match-up, Iran came to Tashkent. Just like the first two games against the Iranians, it ended in a draw.

Play

Five days later, the Uzbeks beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 with a penalty kick from Otabek Shukurov. Collecting ten points out of a possible twelve in their first four matches, the White Wolves put themselves on the fast track to the World Cup. But an unexpected loss in Qatar (3-2) put the Uzbeks on alert. Two narrow victories against North Korea and Kyrgyzstan quickly put Uzbekistan back on track. For matchday eight, the Uzbeks traveled to Tehran to take on group leaders Iran. Uzbekistan actually went ahead twice, but just like their last three games against Iran, it ended in another draw. For Iran, it was enough to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Uzbekistan needed a draw when they visited the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. After 90 minutes, the match ended in a goalless draw, which officially secured Uzbekistan’s first-ever World Cup spot. Five days later, the Uzbeks wrapped up their qualification run by beating Qatar 3-0 at home. Finishing with 21 points from ten games, Uzbekistan qualified as the group’s number two right behind Iran (23 points).

A New Head Coach

Head coach Timur Kapadze resigned from the national team in October 2025. He requested to be released from his position after receiving several offers from both domestic clubs and teams abroad. Uzbekistan appointed Fabio Cannavaro as its new head coach. Kapadze remained part of the national team’s staff, assisting Cannavaro during his adaptation period.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan is part of Group K. The Uzbeks open their World Cup on June 17 in Mexico City, Mexico, against Colombia. Six days later, they take on Portugal in Houston, Texas. For their final group stage match, they travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on DR Congo on June 27. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Uzbekistan Schedule