Netherlands Star Virgil van Dijk Sends Personal Message on Wife, Rike Nooitgedagt

Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk is one of the most iconic global soccer stars and his wife, Rike Nooitgedagt, has been there every step of the way. During a 2024 interview, van Dijk opened up about how his wife has impacted his life as the face of both Liverpool and the Netherlands squads.

“You know, obviously my mom has been very important in that sense,” van Dijk explained at the time. “And when obviously I moved up north and got to know my wife now, she has been my second half and always been there and supported me in the good and bad days.

“Because there has been plenty of bad days and injuries and stuff and tough moments during the season. And she had to then be there and pick me up again and motivate me again. And at the end of the day as well, I’m a father and that’s life,” van Dijk continued.

“I’m a football player, but I’m going home and then I’m Papa Virgil. And that’s the most important thing in life.”

Here’s what you need to know about van Dijk and his wife.

Virgil van Dijk & Wife, Rike Nooitgedagt, Are the Proud Parents of 4 Kids

The couple are the proud parents of four kids. Back in 2022, van Dijk posted about his family through a partnership with Nike.

“When it comes down to it I’m a regular family guy just like everyone else,” van Dijk noted in the August 28, 2022, Instagram post sharing photos playing with his children. “We love to relax, recover and simply play around together. We try to make the most of everything.

“This is what it’s all about for me. Spontaneous moments of family play and making sure we are having a great time together. Life is better with play 😎.”

Virgil van Dijk Met Wife, Rike, in Netherlands: ‘The Foundation of It All’

Van Dijk is one of the most recognizable footballers in the world, but his wife prefers to keep a low profile. The couple are childhood sweethearts, per Marca.

In addition to being the family’s foundation, Nooitgedagt also helps van Dijk with his fashion sense.

“He met his wife back home in Breda, in the southern Netherlands, long before he was a Ballon D’Or contender,” British Vogue’s Kerry McDermott wrote during a February 2026, feature story.

“Years later, she’s still ‘the foundation of it all’, he says, mum to their four children – girls aged 11, nine and five, and a three-year-old son – chooser of that mystery fragrance and the person he turns to when he’s metabolising a disappointment on the pitch,” McDermott added.

“Being a father keeps the epic highs and crushing lows of the top flight in perspective.”

Netherlands Star Virgil van Dijk: ‘So Many Things in Life Are More Important’

In addition to being a husband, van Dijk is quite an accomplished athlete. Yet, the soccer star prefers to be known for his work as a dad and husband.

“So many things in life are more important than what we do,” van Dijk told Vogue. “When it’s game time, I’m more than all in – I’m fully focused on the task – but win or lose, I go home and it’s back to dad.”