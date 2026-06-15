Meet 40-Year-Old Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha, Spain’s World Cup Nightmare

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha turned back reigning European champion Spain with a series of remarkable saves Monday, producing one of the most memorable first-half performances of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in his debut on football’s biggest stage.

At 40 years and 12 days old, the veteran goalkeeper became the second-oldest player to make his men’s World Cup debut, capping a journey that nearly ended before Cape Verde’s historic tournament appearance became reality.

Vozinha’s First-Half Heroics vs. Spain

Spain controlled the match from the opening whistle, holding roughly 70 percent of possession and generating 13 shots against a Cape Verde side playing deep and compact. The European champions leaned heavily on aerial crosses and individual quality rather than combination play to try to break the Blue Sharks down. Vozinha denied them at every turn.

His most spectacular save came in the final seconds of the first half. After Ferran Torres rattled the crossbar, Mikel Oyarzabal pounced on the rebound and sent a looping header toward goal. Vozinha lunged and tipped it over the bar, preserving a clean sheet against Spain’s relentless pressure, according to ESPN.

He also denied Aymeric Laporte with a diving save in the bottom-left corner during added time and stopped a Torres effort that had been tracking the back-left corner of the net. Through 45 minutes, Cape Verde’s xGOT allowed stood at 1.11 with zero goals conceded — a number that makes plain just how much Vozinha’s work shaped the result, according to NBC News.

“I was thinking of leaving the national team. All my teammates spoke to me; they encouraged me to stay because of the World Cup, and that’s why I stayed. Because it was my dream, all of our dreams,” Vozinha said, as quoted by Footem.

Vozinha’s Road to the Cape Verde World Cup Roster

Born Josimar José Évora Dias on June 3, 1986, in Mindelo, Vozinha grew up with his grandparents after his father entered military service and his mother worked full time. His nickname traces back to those street-football days — when he’d storm home furious after rough matches and be teased for retreating to his grandparents, as he explained in a pre-tournament interview with FIFA.com.

“I was one of the best keepers on my island but as a kid I was a bit small. Though I was the best, I didn’t get picked in trials because of my height,” he said, according to FIFA.com. A growth spurt between ages 16 and 17 changed everything. The career that scouts nearly bypassed ended up spanning five countries — Angola, Moldova, Portugal, Cyprus and Slovakia — before Vozinha signed with GD Chaves in Portugal’s Liga 2 in July 2024, according to NeatSports.

He made his international debut in September 2012 and has since logged 90 caps for the Blue Sharks, second only to captain Ryan Mendes on the all-time appearances list, according to FilmoGaz. He helped Cape Verde reach multiple Africa Cup of Nations editions and was part of the squad that finished atop its World Cup qualifying group ahead of Cameroon, securing the nation’s first-ever FIFA World Cup berth.

The 2026 tournament is widely reported to be Vozinha’s final chapter in a Blue Sharks jersey, which makes his first-half showing against the European champions something the island of São Vicente will not soon forget.