Belgium vs. Egypt World Cup Weather: Seattle Heat Advisory in Effect

A National Weather Service Heat Advisory is in effect as Belgium and Egypt open Group G play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, with temperatures at Seattle’s Lumen Field expected to approach dangerous levels for players on the pitch.

The noon local kickoff arrives during the hottest part of the day, raising the possibility that extreme heat could influence substitutions, tempo, and player fatigue as both teams begin their World Cup campaigns.

Belgium vs. Egypt Weather Conditions

The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 87°F at Lumen Field, with north winds between 6 and 9 mph. The advisory runs through 5 a.m. Tuesday, one day after Seattle recorded a high of 89°F, according to West Seattle Blog. No precipitation is expected during the match window, and the playing surface should remain firm and fast throughout.

Humidity in the Seattle area typically drops to around 53 percent by late afternoon, based on long-term climate data compiled by the National Centers for Environmental Information. That combination — full sun, low humidity, and a light north breeze — keeps conditions tolerable for fans in the stands but places a heavy burden squarely on the players. Hydration and rotation depth become as important as formation choice.

AccuWeather’s June 2026 monthly outlook for Seattle placed the city’s daily high range at 66°F to 87°F, with an average June high of 74°F, according to AccuWeather. Monday lands at the extreme top of that range — an outlier day arriving at exactly the wrong moment for two squads logging their first World Cup minutes of 2026.

On-field temperature readings could reach 32 degrees Celsius, or about 90 degrees Fahrenheit at pitch level. Neither Belgium nor Egypt has faced World Cup heat approaching this level, and how each bench manages the final 30 minutes could prove decisive.

Belgium’s squad built around veterans Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with explosive wide threat Jérémy Doku, carries the depth to rotate without losing quality. Egypt’s compact defensive block, designed to absorb sustained pressure, faces a different test if high temperatures compound the physical toll of sitting deep through prolonged Belgian possession.

Thunderstorms are not in the forecast. The light breeze should have negligible effect on set pieces or long balls. June thunderstorms in Seattle occur roughly once every two years, per National Centers for Environmental Information climate data, making clear-sky, high heat the rarer and more demanding condition for players on either side.

Belgium vs. Egypt Group G Match Preview

Belgium arrive unbeaten across 13 matches and fresh off a 5-0 warm-up win over Tunisia, according to Opta Analyst. Romelu Lukaku has scored 90 international goals across 126 caps, as reported by Betseeker. Doku delivered seven goal involvements in European qualifying — no European player created more open-play chances during that stretch.

Egypt have never won a World Cup match across three previous appearances — 1934, 1990, and 2018 — and Monday represents their clearest opening yet, according to Hooligan Soccer. Mohamed Salah, celebrating his 34th birthday on match day, contributed to 60 percent of Egypt’s goals during an unbeaten qualifying campaign, per Opta Analyst. Belgium’s defensive vulnerabilities — five goals conceded in two pre-tournament friendlies against the U.S. and Mexico, according to Total Football Analysis — give Salah and Egypt a credible path to creating problems on the counter, regardless of the heat.