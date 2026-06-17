Who Could Miss England vs Croatia? Latest Injury News and Fitness Updates

England and Croatia are set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in a highly anticipated Group L clash at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. However, the build-up to the match has been dominated by injury concerns in the England camp.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has been forced to make late adjustments after losing an important defender just days before kickoff. Croatia, meanwhile, arrives with a fully fit squad and no major injury setbacks.

As England vs Croatia approaches, fitness updates could play a significant role in shaping team selection and tactics. England must find solutions to key absences, while Croatia hopes to take advantage of having its strongest players available.

The latest England vs Croatia injury news provides a clearer picture of who could miss the match and who is expected to feature.

England vs Croatia Injury News: Tino Livramento Ruled Out

The biggest injury setback ahead of England vs Croatia involves Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento. The right-back suffered a serious calf injury during training and has been ruled out of the entire FIFA World Cup 2026.

Medical scans confirmed a significant muscle tear that is expected to keep him sidelined for four to five weeks. The injury came at a difficult time for England, with the tournament about to begin and Tuchel preparing for his first major competition as national team manager.

England moved quickly to replace Livramento by activating FIFA’s emergency injury replacement protocol. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah received a call-up after originally being placed on the standby list. However, Chalobah will not be available for the England vs Croatia match because he must first complete medical screenings and join the squad at England’s tournament base in Kansas City.

Livramento’s absence reduces England’s defensive options and is expected to increase the importance of experienced players such as Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England Injury News: Bukayo Saka Faces Late Fitness Test

England’s medical staff are also monitoring Bukayo Saka ahead of the England vs Croatia showdown. The Arsenal winger has been dealing with a persistent Achilles problem that limited his involvement in intensive training sessions earlier in the week.

Despite the concern, Saka remains hopeful of playing. The winger has publicly stated that he is “ready to go” and wants to be involved in the opening match. Tuchel, however, remains cautious and does not want to take unnecessary risks so early in the tournament.

If Saka cannot start or complete the full match, Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is expected to be a leading option to replace him on the right side of the attack.

England received positive fitness news regarding Djed Spence. The full-back has been cleared to play and will be available for selection. He is expected to wear a protective face mask after recovering from a recent minor facial fracture.

Croatia Receives Major Fitness Boost

Unlike England, Croatia enters the England vs Croatia fixture with a fully fit squad. Manager Zlatko Dalić has no major injury concerns and can select from his entire 26-man roster.

Defender Duje Ćaleta-Car has returned to full training after missing Croatia’s final warm-up matches due to muscular discomfort. Team doctors confirmed that he has recovered and is available for selection.

Croatia also received encouraging updates regarding several key players. Captain Luka Modrić is fully fit despite suffering a fractured cheekbone during club football in April. The veteran midfielder recovered without surgery and is expected to lead the team in Dallas.

Manchester City defender Joško Gvardiol has also overcome a previous tibia fracture and is ready to start. His return strengthens Croatia’s defense and gives Dalić additional flexibility at the back.

The latest England vs Croatia injury news highlights a clear contrast between the two teams. England must cope without Livramento and continue to monitor Saka’s fitness, while Croatia arrives with a clean bill of health and its strongest lineup for this important Group L opener.