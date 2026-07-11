Who Is Bukayo Saka’s Fiancée, Tolami Benson? 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bukayo Saka’s fiancée, Tolami Benson, has become one of the breakout stars of England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. While the Arsenal winger continues to shine on the soccer field, Benson has attracted attention for her fashion, career, and unwavering support from the stands. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka Have Kept Their Relationship Private

Benson and Saka are believed to have started dating around 2020 but kept their relationship out of the public eye for several years.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2025 by sharing a series of black-and-white photos on Instagram captioned simply, “17.11.25,” the date Saka reportedly proposed.

Although they’ve been together for years, Benson has never revealed how they first met.

Speaking to The Times in July 2025, she explained why they value their privacy.

“It’s nice to have things for yourself,” she said.

The couple now lives together in Hertfordshire with their two dogs while planning what Benson hopes will be a small wedding.

“I think weddings should be fun, so I’m not like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to have the most Instagrammable wedding,'” she said. “Marriage is sacred.”

2. Tolami Benson Built Her Own Career Before Becoming a Football WAG

Long before becoming one of England’s most recognizable football partners, Benson built a career in public relations and advertising.

She grew up in Hertfordshire, attended Bishop’s Hatfield Girls’ School and earned a degree in Public Relations and Media from Birmingham City University.

After graduating, she worked for several London-based PR and advertising agencies before expanding into fashion and lifestyle influencing.

Benson also serves as a governor at her former secondary school.

“It’s not what people think I do, but when you’re young you should do things like that,” she told The Times. “Because that’s when you can change things.”

Today, she balances brand partnerships, fashion campaigns and travel while supporting Saka throughout the soccer season.

3. Bukayo Saka’s Fiancée Has Become a Fashion Star During the World Cup

Benson’s match-day outfits have become almost as closely followed as England’s performances.

Her signature “sports chic” style combines soccer jerseys with designer accessories and custom pieces, earning praise across social media.

At Euro 2024, she generated attention with a custom Hattie Crowther corset inspired by England’s kit. During the 2026 World Cup, she has continued wearing personalized looks, including custom denim shorts featuring a lion design and the number 87, which was Saka’s first Arsenal squad number.

“I want to look cute, but I’m going to football, I’m not going to wear a gown,” she told The Times. “It’s nice to bring your touch to it instead of just wearing the shirt.”

Her growing popularity has also led to collaborations with brands, including River Island, and appearances at London Fashion Week and the British Fashion Awards.

4. Tolami Benson Says Supporting Bukayo Saka Comes First

Despite her growing profile, Benson says her priority during tournaments is supporting her fiancé.

“It’s not about me, it’s about him,” she told The Times. “When I turn up and see him and we wave, it’s nice — you see it in their faces. Supporting and showing up is really important.”

She often watches matches alongside England’s other players’ partners and has become close friends with several of them.

When asked about her soccer knowledge, Benson laughed.

“People ask me about football and I’m like, I know the basics,” she said. “All I know is my man plays well every time.”

She also confidently predicted England would make a deep World Cup run.

“We’re going to make it all the way to the final,” she said. “We’re going to win.”

5. Bukayo Saka and His Girlfriend Enjoy a Quiet Life Away From Soccer

Away from stadiums and fashion events, Benson says life with Saka is surprisingly normal.

The couple shares their home with two dogs, a teacup poodle named Bailey and a cockapoo named Tucker.

Although Saka is one of England’s biggest soccer stars, Benson says she sees a very different side of him than fans do.

“To me he’s just my partner and I know a whole different side to him,” she told The Times.

She added that they’ve learned how to balance fame with a private home life.

“I’m used to people coming up to him, but apart from that we live quite a private life.”