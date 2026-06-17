Who Is Jude Bellingham? 5 Fast Facts About England’s World Cup Star

Jude Bellingham continues to emerge as one of the faces of England’s World Cup campaign, combining elite talent, maturity and a résumé that already places him among the game’s biggest stars.

From becoming Birmingham City’s youngest first-team player to starring for Real Madrid and England, Bellingham’s rise has been one of the most impressive stories in world soccer.

Born Jude Victor William Bellingham on June 29, 2003, in Stourbridge in the West Midlands, he grew up in a football-obsessed household shaped by a father who balanced police shifts with a prolific non-league scoring career and a mother whose practical commitment anchored the family through relocations across three countries. He idolized Zinedine Zidane as a child, attended Priory School in Edgbaston, and graduated from Loughborough College in 2021 with a BTEC Level 3 certificate in sport before football pulled him out of England entirely. The player the Three Lions are counting on at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America built his platform one record at a time, at three different clubs, before the age of 23.

Jude Bellingham Became Birmingham City’s Youngest First-Team Player

Bellingham joined Birmingham City’s academy as an under-8 after beginning at local club Stourbridge Juniors. The records started almost immediately. On Aug. 6, 2019, he made his senior debut for Birmingham in an EFL Cup match against Portsmouth at just 16 years and 38 days old, becoming the club’s youngest first-team player.

His first senior goal came weeks later against Stoke City on Aug. 31, 2019, when Bellingham was 16 years and 63 days old. He made 41 league appearances in total before departing and earned multiple young player honors during his time there. Birmingham City subsequently retired his No. 22 shirt, a tribute the club does not extend to just anyone.

Jude Bellingham Transferred to Dortmund for Record £25 Million

On July 20, 2020, Bellingham moved to Borussia Dortmund at 17 for an initial £25 million, about $33 million, the largest transfer fee ever paid for a 17-year-old at that point in football history. He debuted for Dortmund on Sept. 14, 2020, and scored in a DFB-Pokal victory the same month, becoming the club’s youngest goalscorer on record.

Bellingham spent roughly three seasons in the Bundesliga with 132 appearances, 24 goals in all, winning the 2020-21 DFB-Pokal and earning Bundesliga Player of the Season recognition in 2022-23. The performances left little doubt about where his next destination would be.

Bellingham Signed With Real Madrid for $154 Million

Real Madrid secured Bellingham’s signature on June 14, 2023, for a base fee of $118.5 million with performance add-ons that could push the total to $154 million. He inherited the No. 5 jersey and delivered in his first season. In 2023-24, Bellingham scored 19 La Liga goals and ran as a joint-top scorer in the league for stretches of the campaign. Madrid won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League; Bellingham’s assist set up Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League final.

The honors included the Kopa Trophy, the Golden Boy award and multiple FIFPRO World 11 selections. Through May 2026, he had made 87 La Liga appearances and scored 34 goals for the club.

Jude Bellingham Was Raised by a Police Sergeant Who Scored More Than 700 Goals

Mark Bellingham, of Irish descent and originally from Southend-on-Sea, worked as a West Midlands Police sergeant until 2022 while simultaneously maintaining a non-league playing career that produced more than 700 goals, competing well into his forties. He later transitioned into soccer agent work on behalf of both sons, according to People Magazine.

Jude’s mother Denise, of Kenyan descent, handled much of the logistical work, often traveling with him to Germany and later to Spain while Mark stayed closer to home to support their younger son. Jobe Bellingham, born Sept. 23, 2005, navigated a nearly parallel path through Birmingham City’s academy and went on to play professionally for Sunderland and Borussia Dortmund. “First hero,” Jude has publicly called his father, crediting both parents with building the foundation beneath the career, as quoted by People.

Bellingham Scored for England in 2026 World Cup Opener Against Croatia

Bellingham made his senior England debut on Nov. 12, 2020, against the Republic of Ireland at 17 years and 136 days old — the third-youngest Englishman ever capped at senior level, according to BBC Sport. He was a member of the UEFA Euro 2020 and 2024 runner-up squads and scored his first international goal, a header against Iran, during England’s opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On June 16, 2026, Bellingham produced his first goal of the 2026 tournament. In England’s Group L opener against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas that featured a Harry Kane brace and a Croatian rally through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa, Bellingham picked up a pass from Declan Rice in the 47th minute, drove down the right flank, and guided a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to restore England’s lead, according to The Football Association’s official match centre. His first World Cup goal came four years earlier against Iran. This one kept England’s 2026 campaign moving forward.