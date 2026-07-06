Who Is England’s Next World Cup Opponent? Quarterfinal Schedule

England has cleared its Round of 16 hurdle against Mexico and now faces a Norway side riding the biggest scalp of its tournament into the World Cup quarterfinal.

With the Three Lions through, Thomas Tuchel’s squad will meet Norway Saturday, July 11, at 10 p.m. BST (5 p.m. ET) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a matchup that pits England’s knockout experience against a Norwegian team that just knocked out five-time champion Brazil.

Should England get past Norway, the semifinal awaits Wednesday, July 15, at 8 p.m. BST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The most likely opponent there is defending champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, though Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Switzerland or Colombia remain in the mix depending on results elsewhere in the bracket, per The Independent‘s breakdown of England’s route.

A semifinal win would send England to the final Sunday, July 19, at 8 p.m. BST at New York/New Jersey Stadium, with the opposite side of the bracket still stacked with France, Spain, Portugal and Morocco alive. Spain and France remain the favorites to emerge from that half, though nothing is settled with three knockout rounds still to play.

England’s Quarterfinal Path to Norway

Norway punched its ticket to Miami by beating Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 at New York/New Jersey Stadium, with Erling Haaland scoring twice to eliminate Carlo Ancelotti’s side, according to a Fox Sports report from Brian Sciaretta.

Haaland entered that Round of 16 matchup already the most prolific scorer in Norwegian history, and Fox Sports noted the Manchester City striker had piled up five goals through his first four matches of the tournament. That kind of form makes him the central problem England’s back line must solve in Miami.

Ståle Solbakken’s group is far from a one-man operation. Martin Ødegaard, fresh off captaining Arsenal to a Premier League title, controls tempo through midfield, while Alexander Sørloth and winger Antonio Nusa give Norway scoring layers beyond Haaland alone, Yahoo Sports detailed in a preview.

That same preview flagged a vulnerability worth watching. Norway’s midfield “desperately lacks top-tier guile” without Ødegaard fully healthy, the preview noted, a warning sign for a team that has otherwise steamrolled its way into the final eight.

Norway’s Threat to England’s World Cup Hopes

The Three Lions opened with a 4-2 win over Croatia, then stalled in a scoreless draw with Ghana and ground out a forgettable result against Panama. The Round of 32 brought a real scare, as England trailed DR Congo before two late Harry Kane goals turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 escape.

Facing a Norway team playing with house money after toppling Brazil raises the stakes considerably. History adds another layer of intrigue, too. Norway has not lost to Brazil in four meetings dating back to a 2-1 upset at the 1998 World Cup, a stretch Fox Sports pointed to as evidence Solbakken’s group has no fear of five-time champions, let alone England.

Haaland’s numbers speak for themselves, with 62 international goals in 54 caps, a pace that outstrips nearly every forward in the tournament field. England’s set-piece defending and pressing structure will be tested directly by a Norwegian attack built to punish any hesitation.

Norway’s giant-killing run has turned a quarterfinal that once looked routine into the toughest test left on England’s board.