Exclusive: William Gallas Shares Honest Take on New FIFA World Cup Format

Former France defender William Gallas weighed in on the new FIFA World Cup format. FIFA expanded the tournament to 48 teams, a move that will bring an extra knockout-stage match and more matches overall. While some believe the expanded tournament hurts the quality of play, Gallas wants to wait before judging it.

FIFA World Cup tournaments had traditionally featured 32 teams. The tournament consisted of eight groups of four team competing in a group stage, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage.

Gallas is familiar with the previous format, having represented France at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Now, the tournament consists of 12 groups of four teams. However, this time, the 3rd place team in each group will have a chance to compete in the knockout stage. The knockout stage will begin with the Round of 32 and conclude with the World Cup final.

As a result of the new format, many nations will play in the World Cup for the first time. The expansion could bring more exposure to those countries and create opportunities for players to get noticed on the world stage.

William Gallas Shares Honest Take on New FIFA World Cup Format

William Gallas is approaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an open mind. He is not rushing to any conclusions regarding the new format and plans to assess the quality of play after it concludes.

Gallas believes the new format aligns with what the sport represents as a whole.

“I think the 48-team format gives smaller nations more opportunity to cause a surprise, and that is the beauty of football,” Gallas exclusively told Heavy Sports via SveaCasino. “That’s what we want to see. We want to see new things. It’s going to be more games for fans, which will be great.”

Gallas Believes The Time Was Right for a Format Change

Gallas also shared his thoughts on the timing of FIFA changing the World Cup format. There has been several upsets in past tournaments and inspirational moments.

Although the new format can create more dramatic finishes, Gallas acknowledged the physical strain it may place on players. He noted players already face condensed domestic and continental schedules, so the additional matches could create even more fatigue.

The injury risks could also become a concern for club teams. Many domestic leagues will begin their 2026-27 domestic seasons roughly a month after the World Cup ends. With that in mind, clubs will hope players can avoid serious injuries caused by the schedule and travel of this tournament.

“Before, we would go straight into the Round of 16 after the group stage. Now, we have the Round of 32, so there will be more knockout games. It might be a little bit more difficult, especially for players who have had a long season,” Gallas exclusively told Heavy Sports via SveaCasino. “When you are in the competition and you have to win almost every game, it’s more stressful, and more games can be a problem for those players.”

He added: “Let’s see what is going to happen. I hope everything will run smoothly, and we will see an entertaining World Cup.”