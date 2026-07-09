Who Is Yassine Bounou? Morocco Goalie Shuts Down France in Quarterfinal

Yassine Bounou is doing it again on the sport’s biggest stage. The 35-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper has turned Thursday’s World Cup quarterfinal against France into a personal showcase at Gillette Stadium, stopping a first-half penalty from Kylian Mbappé and adding two more saves to keep the match level. It’s the kind of performance that has followed Bounou through nearly every major tournament of his career, and Morocco is leaning on it again with a semifinal berth on the line.

From Wydad Casablanca to World Cup Stages

Bounou, known widely as “Bono,” was born in Montreal and stands 6-foot-4, a frame that has served him well across stops in Morocco, Spain and now Saudi Arabia. He turned professional with Wydad Casablanca before crossing to Europe, working through Atletico Madrid’s system, a loan spell at Real Zaragoza and a run at Girona before finding his footing at Sevilla, first on loan in 2019 and then permanently. Those Sevilla years produced two UEFA Europa League titles and the 2021-22 Ricardo Zamora Trophy, awarded to La Liga’s goalkeeper with the best goals-against average, and established him as one of the league’s premier shot-stoppers.

Since August 2023, Bounou has played for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, where his contract runs through 2028. He has collected domestic silverware there and produced a defining moment at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, delivering a string of saves in a draw against Real Madrid. This season he started 26 Saudi Pro League matches, recording 46 saves and 14 clean sheets, numbers that track with a goalkeeper still operating near the top of his game deep into his 30s.

Penalty History Made in Foxborough

International tournaments have always brought out Bounou’s sharpest form. He has 95 caps for Morocco, and his penalty-saving reputation dates back to the 2022 World Cup, when he stopped two spot kicks in the round of 16 shootout win over Spain that sent Morocco to the semifinals. He carried that form into this tournament, saving a penalty in the round of 16 shootout win over the Netherlands.

Thursday’s quarterfinal added another chapter. Bounou first denied Désiré Doué’s low first-half effort, then held firm on the resulting header, before facing Mbappé from the spot after a delay of more than three minutes between the whistle and the kick.

Bounou guessed correctly and got down to his left to smother the attempt. According to ESPN’s live coverage of the match, the save marked his fourth career penalty stop at the World Cup, tying him for the most by any goalkeeper at the tournament since 1966. His three previous stops were in shootouts. Thursday’s save was his first in regulation time.

The match remained level at Gillette Stadium as of this writing at the half, with France pressing and Morocco leaning on its goalkeeper to hold the door shut. Bounou’s afternoon has already reinforced why he is regarded as one of the sport’s premier penalty-stoppers, and Morocco will need more of the same if the Atlas Lions are going to reach the semifinals for a second straight World Cup.