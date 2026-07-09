France vs. Morocco: A Guide to Every Player on World Cup Quarterfinal Squads

France and Morocco run it back Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and this time there’s a World Cup semifinal berth on the line rather than one already secured. The two nations met in the 2022 semifinal in Qatar, when France won 2-0 to end Morocco’s historic run. Four years later, it’s a quarterfinal rematch, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The winner advances to face Spain or Belgium in the semifinal in Dallas on July 14. Here’s a full breakdown of both rosters heading into kickoff.

France’s Squad Guide

Didier Deschamps announced his 26-man roster on May 14, built around captain Kylian Mbappé, who enters the quarterfinal as France’s all-time leading scorer and just one goal shy of Lionel Messi’s career World Cup record.

Mike Maignan (AC Milan) — France’s undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper, known for shot-stopping and composed distribution from the back.

(AC Milan) — France’s undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper, known for shot-stopping and composed distribution from the back. Brice Samba (Rennes) — Steady backup with Ligue 1 experience, providing depth behind Maignan.

(Rennes) — Steady backup with Ligue 1 experience, providing depth behind Maignan. Robin Risser (Lens) — Uncapped 21-year-old making the tournament as an untested third-choice option.

(Lens) — Uncapped 21-year-old making the tournament as an untested third-choice option. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) — Athletic center back valued for recovery speed and aerial strength.

(Bayern Munich) — Athletic center back valued for recovery speed and aerial strength. William Saliba (Arsenal) — Composed, ball-playing center back regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world.

(Arsenal) — Composed, ball-playing center back regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) — Left-back option with Premier League experience and reliable set-piece delivery.

(Aston Villa) — Left-back option with Premier League experience and reliable set-piece delivery. Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal) — Attacking left back known for pace and forward runs down the flank.

(Al-Hilal) — Attacking left back known for pace and forward runs down the flank. Lucas Hernandez (PSG) — Versatile defender who can play center back or left back, adding depth to the back line.

(PSG) — Versatile defender who can play center back or left back, adding depth to the back line. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) — Tall, dominant center back who forms a formidable partnership at the heart of defense.

(Liverpool) — Tall, dominant center back who forms a formidable partnership at the heart of defense. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) — Versatile defender capable of playing right back or center back with pace and technical ability.

(Barcelona) — Versatile defender capable of playing right back or center back with pace and technical ability. Malo Gusto (Chelsea) — Young right back known for his energy and defensive discipline.

(Chelsea) — Young right back known for his energy and defensive discipline. Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) — Center back who impressed in recent camps to earn his squad spot.

(Crystal Palace) — Center back who impressed in recent camps to earn his squad spot. N’Golo Kanté — Veteran defensive midfielder renowned for his work rate, interceptions, and title-winning pedigree.

— Veteran defensive midfielder renowned for his work rate, interceptions, and title-winning pedigree. Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan) — Box-to-box midfielder with technical skill and leadership experience for Les Bleus.

(AC Milan) — Box-to-box midfielder with technical skill and leadership experience for Les Bleus. Manu Koné (Roma) — Energetic midfielder who adds ball-winning ability in the middle of the park.

(Roma) — Energetic midfielder who adds ball-winning ability in the middle of the park. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) — Physical, wide-ranging midfielder and regular starter, currently managing an adductor issue.

(Real Madrid) — Physical, wide-ranging midfielder and regular starter, currently managing an adductor issue. Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG) — Young, dynamic midfielder with strong passing range and stamina.

(PSG) — Young, dynamic midfielder with strong passing range and stamina. Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) — Creative attacking option who provides width and unpredictability.

(Monaco) — Creative attacking option who provides width and unpredictability. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, captain) — France’s captain and record scorer, among the fastest and most clinical forwards in the world.

(Real Madrid, captain) — France’s captain and record scorer, among the fastest and most clinical forwards in the world. Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) — Reigning Ballon d’Or winner known for dribbling and pace from the wing.

(PSG) — Reigning Ballon d’Or winner known for dribbling and pace from the wing. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) — Skillful winger with vision and end product from wide areas.

(Bayern Munich) — Skillful winger with vision and end product from wide areas. Désiré Doué (PSG) — Young attacking talent who broke through during PSG’s recent Champions League run.

(PSG) — Young attacking talent who broke through during PSG’s recent Champions League run. Bradley Barcola (PSG) — Quick, direct winger who adds another attacking outlet for Les Bleus.

(PSG) — Quick, direct winger who adds another attacking outlet for Les Bleus. Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — Creative attacking midfielder with flair and a knack for the unexpected.

(Manchester City) — Creative attacking midfielder with flair and a knack for the unexpected. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) — Powerful forward with strong hold-up play and finishing.

(Inter Milan) — Powerful forward with strong hold-up play and finishing. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) — Target man who returns to the squad after scoring twice in qualifying.

Morocco’s Squad Guide

Mohamed Ouahbi, who took over in March after Walid Regragui’s departure, revealed his 26-man squad on May 26. Morocco arrived as reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions and have backed it up, reaching the quarterfinals for a second straight tournament.

Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal) — Experienced No. 1 and hero of Morocco’s 2022 run, known for penalty-shootout heroics.

(Al-Hilal) — Experienced No. 1 and hero of Morocco’s 2022 run, known for penalty-shootout heroics. Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane) — Veteran backup goalkeeper providing depth behind Bounou.

(RS Berkane) — Veteran backup goalkeeper providing depth behind Bounou. Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Raja Casablanca) — Domestic option rounding out the goalkeeping corps.

(Raja Casablanca) — Domestic option rounding out the goalkeeping corps. Achraf Hakimi (PSG, captain) — Morocco’s captain and one of the best right backs in the world, combining pace with attacking output.

(PSG, captain) — Morocco’s captain and one of the best right backs in the world, combining pace with attacking output. Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) — Versatile fullback capable of playing on either side of defense.

(Manchester United) — Versatile fullback capable of playing on either side of defense. Anass Salah-Eddine (Twente) — Left-back option adding depth to Ouahbi’s back line.

(Twente) — Left-back option adding depth to Ouahbi’s back line. Youssef Belammari — Defender providing squad depth in North America.

— Defender providing squad depth in North America. Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh) — Added to the squad as a late injury replacement.

(Al-Fateh) — Added to the squad as a late injury replacement. Zakaria El Ouahdi — Depth defender among Ouahbi’s 26 selections.

— Depth defender among Ouahbi’s 26 selections. Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace) — Center back valued for his composure on the ball.

(Crystal Palace) — Center back valued for his composure on the ball. Redouane Halhal — Defensive depth option for Morocco’s back line.

— Defensive depth option for Morocco’s back line. Issa Diop — Experienced center back adding stability to the defense.

— Experienced center back adding stability to the defense. Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis) — Tenacious box-to-box midfielder known for his energy and ball recoveries.

(Real Betis) — Tenacious box-to-box midfielder known for his energy and ball recoveries. Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille) — 18-year-old midfielder who impressed in his World Cup debut against Brazil.

(Lille) — 18-year-old midfielder who impressed in his World Cup debut against Brazil. Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland) — Pacey wide midfielder providing width and directness.

(Sunderland) — Pacey wide midfielder providing width and directness. Azzedine Ounahi (Girona) — Breakout performer of the knockout rounds after scoring twice against Canada.

(Girona) — Breakout performer of the knockout rounds after scoring twice against Canada. Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven) — Regular starter through the group stage, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.

(PSV Eindhoven) — Regular starter through the group stage, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury. Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg) — Midfield depth option in Ouahbi’s rotation.

(Strasbourg) — Midfield depth option in Ouahbi’s rotation. Gessime Yassine (Strasbourg) — Young midfielder rounding out Morocco’s options in the middle of the park.

(Strasbourg) — Young midfielder rounding out Morocco’s options in the middle of the park. Bilal El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart) — Creative midfielder with an eye for a pass.

(VfB Stuttgart) — Creative midfielder with an eye for a pass. Neil El Aynaoui (Roma) — Box-to-box option adding depth in midfield.

(Roma) — Box-to-box option adding depth in midfield. Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain) — Prolific scorer known for his movement and finishing in the box.

(Al-Ain) — Prolific scorer known for his movement and finishing in the box. Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) — Creative attacker who chose Morocco over Spain and was the top scorer at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

(Real Madrid) — Creative attacker who chose Morocco over Spain and was the top scorer at the recent Africa Cup of Nations. Amine Sbai (Angers) — Injury replacement forward who earned a late squad call-up.

(Angers) — Injury replacement forward who earned a late squad call-up. Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) — Experienced target man and aerial threat up front.

(Olympiacos) — Experienced target man and aerial threat up front. Ayoube Amaimouni (Eintracht Frankfurt) — Young forward adding depth to Ouahbi’s attacking options.

France holds the head-to-head edge from 2022 and arrives with more attacking depth on paper, but Morocco has already shown it can knock out a favorite when the stakes are highest. Whoever wins Thursday moves one step closer to Dallas.