France vs. Morocco: A Guide to Every Player on World Cup Quarterfinal Squads

France and Morocco run it back Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and this time there’s a World Cup semifinal berth on the line rather than one already secured. The two nations met in the 2022 semifinal in Qatar, when France won 2-0 to end Morocco’s historic run. Four years later, it’s a quarterfinal rematch, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The winner advances to face Spain or Belgium in the semifinal in Dallas on July 14. Here’s a full breakdown of both rosters heading into kickoff.
France’s Squad Guide
Didier Deschamps announced his 26-man roster on May 14, built around captain Kylian Mbappé, who enters the quarterfinal as France’s all-time leading scorer and just one goal shy of Lionel Messi’s career World Cup record.
- Mike Maignan (AC Milan) — France’s undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper, known for shot-stopping and composed distribution from the back.
- Brice Samba (Rennes) — Steady backup with Ligue 1 experience, providing depth behind Maignan.
- Robin Risser (Lens) — Uncapped 21-year-old making the tournament as an untested third-choice option.
- Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) — Athletic center back valued for recovery speed and aerial strength.
- William Saliba (Arsenal) — Composed, ball-playing center back regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world.
- Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) — Left-back option with Premier League experience and reliable set-piece delivery.
- Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal) — Attacking left back known for pace and forward runs down the flank.
- Lucas Hernandez (PSG) — Versatile defender who can play center back or left back, adding depth to the back line.
- Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) — Tall, dominant center back who forms a formidable partnership at the heart of defense.
- Jules Koundé (Barcelona) — Versatile defender capable of playing right back or center back with pace and technical ability.
- Malo Gusto (Chelsea) — Young right back known for his energy and defensive discipline.
- Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) — Center back who impressed in recent camps to earn his squad spot.
- N’Golo Kanté — Veteran defensive midfielder renowned for his work rate, interceptions, and title-winning pedigree.
- Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan) — Box-to-box midfielder with technical skill and leadership experience for Les Bleus.
- Manu Koné (Roma) — Energetic midfielder who adds ball-winning ability in the middle of the park.
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) — Physical, wide-ranging midfielder and regular starter, currently managing an adductor issue.
- Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG) — Young, dynamic midfielder with strong passing range and stamina.
- Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) — Creative attacking option who provides width and unpredictability.
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, captain) — France’s captain and record scorer, among the fastest and most clinical forwards in the world.
- Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) — Reigning Ballon d’Or winner known for dribbling and pace from the wing.
- Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) — Skillful winger with vision and end product from wide areas.
- Désiré Doué (PSG) — Young attacking talent who broke through during PSG’s recent Champions League run.
- Bradley Barcola (PSG) — Quick, direct winger who adds another attacking outlet for Les Bleus.
- Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — Creative attacking midfielder with flair and a knack for the unexpected.
- Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) — Powerful forward with strong hold-up play and finishing.
- Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) — Target man who returns to the squad after scoring twice in qualifying.
Morocco’s Squad Guide
Mohamed Ouahbi, who took over in March after Walid Regragui’s departure, revealed his 26-man squad on May 26. Morocco arrived as reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions and have backed it up, reaching the quarterfinals for a second straight tournament.
- Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal) — Experienced No. 1 and hero of Morocco’s 2022 run, known for penalty-shootout heroics.
- Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane) — Veteran backup goalkeeper providing depth behind Bounou.
- Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Raja Casablanca) — Domestic option rounding out the goalkeeping corps.
- Achraf Hakimi (PSG, captain) — Morocco’s captain and one of the best right backs in the world, combining pace with attacking output.
- Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) — Versatile fullback capable of playing on either side of defense.
- Anass Salah-Eddine (Twente) — Left-back option adding depth to Ouahbi’s back line.
- Youssef Belammari — Defender providing squad depth in North America.
- Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh) — Added to the squad as a late injury replacement.
- Zakaria El Ouahdi — Depth defender among Ouahbi’s 26 selections.
- Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace) — Center back valued for his composure on the ball.
- Redouane Halhal — Defensive depth option for Morocco’s back line.
- Issa Diop — Experienced center back adding stability to the defense.
- Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis) — Tenacious box-to-box midfielder known for his energy and ball recoveries.
- Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille) — 18-year-old midfielder who impressed in his World Cup debut against Brazil.
- Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland) — Pacey wide midfielder providing width and directness.
- Azzedine Ounahi (Girona) — Breakout performer of the knockout rounds after scoring twice against Canada.
- Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven) — Regular starter through the group stage, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.
- Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg) — Midfield depth option in Ouahbi’s rotation.
- Gessime Yassine (Strasbourg) — Young midfielder rounding out Morocco’s options in the middle of the park.
- Bilal El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart) — Creative midfielder with an eye for a pass.
- Neil El Aynaoui (Roma) — Box-to-box option adding depth in midfield.
- Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain) — Prolific scorer known for his movement and finishing in the box.
- Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) — Creative attacker who chose Morocco over Spain and was the top scorer at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.
- Amine Sbai (Angers) — Injury replacement forward who earned a late squad call-up.
- Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) — Experienced target man and aerial threat up front.
- Ayoube Amaimouni (Eintracht Frankfurt) — Young forward adding depth to Ouahbi’s attacking options.
France holds the head-to-head edge from 2022 and arrives with more attacking depth on paper, but Morocco has already shown it can knock out a favorite when the stakes are highest. Whoever wins Thursday moves one step closer to Dallas.
France vs. Morocco: A Guide to Every Player on World Cup Quarterfinal Squads