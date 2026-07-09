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France vs. Morocco: A Guide to Every Player on World Cup Quarterfinal Squads

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates.
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Here's a complete guide to every player on the France and Morocco squads for their World Cup quarterfinal, including stars, starters and key depth pieces.

France and Morocco run it back Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and this time there’s a World Cup semifinal berth on the line rather than one already secured. The two nations met in the 2022 semifinal in Qatar, when France won 2-0 to end Morocco’s historic run. Four years later, it’s a quarterfinal rematch, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The winner advances to face Spain or Belgium in the semifinal in Dallas on July 14. Here’s a full breakdown of both rosters heading into kickoff.

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France’s Squad Guide

Didier Deschamps announced his 26-man roster on May 14, built around captain Kylian Mbappé, who enters the quarterfinal as France’s all-time leading scorer and just one goal shy of Lionel Messi’s career World Cup record.

  • Mike Maignan (AC Milan) — France’s undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper, known for shot-stopping and composed distribution from the back.
  • Brice Samba (Rennes) — Steady backup with Ligue 1 experience, providing depth behind Maignan.
  • Robin Risser (Lens) — Uncapped 21-year-old making the tournament as an untested third-choice option.
  • Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) — Athletic center back valued for recovery speed and aerial strength.
  • William Saliba (Arsenal) — Composed, ball-playing center back regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world.
  • Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) — Left-back option with Premier League experience and reliable set-piece delivery.
  • Theo Hernandez (Al-Hilal) — Attacking left back known for pace and forward runs down the flank.
  • Lucas Hernandez (PSG) — Versatile defender who can play center back or left back, adding depth to the back line.
  • Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) — Tall, dominant center back who forms a formidable partnership at the heart of defense.
  • Jules Koundé (Barcelona) — Versatile defender capable of playing right back or center back with pace and technical ability.
  • Malo Gusto (Chelsea) — Young right back known for his energy and defensive discipline.
  • Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) — Center back who impressed in recent camps to earn his squad spot.
  • N’Golo Kanté — Veteran defensive midfielder renowned for his work rate, interceptions, and title-winning pedigree.
  • Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan) — Box-to-box midfielder with technical skill and leadership experience for Les Bleus.
  • Manu Koné (Roma) — Energetic midfielder who adds ball-winning ability in the middle of the park.
  • Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) — Physical, wide-ranging midfielder and regular starter, currently managing an adductor issue.
  • Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG) — Young, dynamic midfielder with strong passing range and stamina.
  • Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) — Creative attacking option who provides width and unpredictability.
  • Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, captain) — France’s captain and record scorer, among the fastest and most clinical forwards in the world.
  • Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) — Reigning Ballon d’Or winner known for dribbling and pace from the wing.
  • Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) — Skillful winger with vision and end product from wide areas.
  • Désiré Doué (PSG) — Young attacking talent who broke through during PSG’s recent Champions League run.
  • Bradley Barcola (PSG) — Quick, direct winger who adds another attacking outlet for Les Bleus.
  • Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) — Creative attacking midfielder with flair and a knack for the unexpected.
  • Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) — Powerful forward with strong hold-up play and finishing.
  • Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) — Target man who returns to the squad after scoring twice in qualifying.

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Morocco’s Squad Guide

Mohamed Ouahbi, who took over in March after Walid Regragui’s departure, revealed his 26-man squad on May 26. Morocco arrived as reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions and have backed it up, reaching the quarterfinals for a second straight tournament.

  • Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal) — Experienced No. 1 and hero of Morocco’s 2022 run, known for penalty-shootout heroics.
  • Munir El Kajoui (RS Berkane) — Veteran backup goalkeeper providing depth behind Bounou.
  • Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Raja Casablanca) — Domestic option rounding out the goalkeeping corps.
  • Achraf Hakimi (PSG, captain) — Morocco’s captain and one of the best right backs in the world, combining pace with attacking output.
  • Noussair Mazraoui (Manchester United) — Versatile fullback capable of playing on either side of defense.
  • Anass Salah-Eddine (Twente) — Left-back option adding depth to Ouahbi’s back line.
  • Youssef Belammari — Defender providing squad depth in North America.
  • Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh) — Added to the squad as a late injury replacement.
  • Zakaria El Ouahdi — Depth defender among Ouahbi’s 26 selections.
  • Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace) — Center back valued for his composure on the ball.
  • Redouane Halhal — Defensive depth option for Morocco’s back line.
  • Issa Diop — Experienced center back adding stability to the defense.
  • Sofyan Amrabat (Real Betis) — Tenacious box-to-box midfielder known for his energy and ball recoveries.
  • Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille) — 18-year-old midfielder who impressed in his World Cup debut against Brazil.
  • Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland) — Pacey wide midfielder providing width and directness.
  • Azzedine Ounahi (Girona) — Breakout performer of the knockout rounds after scoring twice against Canada.
  • Ismael Saibari (PSV Eindhoven) — Regular starter through the group stage, currently sidelined by a hamstring injury.
  • Samir El Mourabet (Strasbourg) — Midfield depth option in Ouahbi’s rotation.
  • Gessime Yassine (Strasbourg) — Young midfielder rounding out Morocco’s options in the middle of the park.
  • Bilal El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart) — Creative midfielder with an eye for a pass.
  • Neil El Aynaoui (Roma) — Box-to-box option adding depth in midfield.
  • Soufiane Rahimi (Al-Ain) — Prolific scorer known for his movement and finishing in the box.
  • Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid) — Creative attacker who chose Morocco over Spain and was the top scorer at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.
  • Amine Sbai (Angers) — Injury replacement forward who earned a late squad call-up.
  • Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) — Experienced target man and aerial threat up front.
  • Ayoube Amaimouni (Eintracht Frankfurt) — Young forward adding depth to Ouahbi’s attacking options.

France holds the head-to-head edge from 2022 and arrives with more attacking depth on paper, but Morocco has already shown it can knock out a favorite when the stakes are highest. Whoever wins Thursday moves one step closer to Dallas.

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Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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France vs. Morocco: A Guide to Every Player on World Cup Quarterfinal Squads

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