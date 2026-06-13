Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry Shut Down IShowSpeed’s Bold Cristiano Ronaldo Prediction on FOX Sports World Cup Broadcast

A light-hearted moment involving Zlatan Ibrahimović, IShowSpeed, and Cristiano Ronaldo quickly became one of the first viral highlights of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The incident took place during FOX Sports’ coverage of the United States men’s national team’s 4-1 Group Stage win over Paraguay. Popular streamer IShowSpeed joined a broadcast panel featuring football legends Zlatan Ibrahimović and Thierry Henry when he was asked to predict the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Known for his strong support of Cristiano Ronaldo, Speed did not hesitate with his answer. He confidently backed Portugal and Ronaldo to lift the trophy.

“Portugal. Ronaldo winning the World Cup,” Speed said before repeating his prediction several times. “Watch he win. Watch he win. Watch he win. I promise you. I promise you he going to win. Sui baby. Sui. Sui. Watch he win. Haters. Watch. I promise you Chat.”

Speed predicted Ronaldo and Portugal to win the World Cup and Zlatan Ibrahimovic immediately took the mic from him and pushed him away. Look at even Henry’s reaction. 😭😭pic.twitter.com/NxMuk1OeJY — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) June 13, 2026

His passionate response immediately sparked a memorable reaction from Ibrahimović, creating a moment that quickly spread across social media platforms.

Zlatan Ibrahimović Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Prediction

As IShowSpeed continued promoting his Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup prediction, Ibrahimović stepped in with a playful response.

The former Manchester United and AC Milan striker took the microphone from the streamer and gently pushed him away from the set.

Even as he moved away from the panel, Speed continued shouting his support for Ronaldo.

“Hello, watch. Watch him win. Watch him win,” he yelled from the background.

Thierry Henry, next to Ibrahimović, watched the scene unfold. His reaction added another layer to a moment that many fans quickly turned into memes online.

Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Hopes Fuel Portugal Expectations

The Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup story remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of Portugal’s campaign.

Portugal enter the tournament in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. Their opening match is scheduled for June 17 in Houston against DR Congo.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo continues to perform at a high level for both Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team. The 2026 FIFA World Cup could be his final chance to win the sport’s biggest prize.

That possibility helps explain why Speed remains so confident about Portugal’s chances and why his prediction attracted so much attention during the broadcast.

The moment also carried added interest because Ibrahimović and Ronaldo have shared a competitive rivalry during their careers. Henry also faced Ronaldo’s teams on several occasions throughout his playing days.

IShowSpeed and Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup Moment Goes Viral

The Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup discussion was only one part of a memorable broadcast segment.

FOX Sports assembled a star-powered panel for its World Cup coverage, combining former football stars with modern internet personalities. Earlier in the day, Ibrahimović and Henry entertained fans with juggling skills and football tricks inside the stadium. Ibrahimović had also joked about Speed’s outfit, which featured a United States jersey paired with Nigeria-themed pants.

The exchange showed how football coverage continues to bring together legends of the game and social media creators. It also reflected the excitement surrounding the expanded 48-team World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

While the interaction was clearly playful, it became one of the tournament’s first major viral moments. As the competition continues, the image of Ibrahimović calmly taking the microphone away from an excited IShowSpeed remains one of the most talked-about scenes from the opening week of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.