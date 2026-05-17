Spurs Get Concerning Update on 2 Key Players Just Before Game 1

The San Antonio Spurs released a concerning injury report ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, with De’Aaron Fox and Luke Kornet both listed as questionable against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fox is dealing with right ankle soreness, while Kornet is managing a left foot issue. Their availability remains uncertain as the Spurs prepare to open the series Monday night on the road.

The update introduces potential rotation questions for San Antonio at a critical stage of the postseason, particularly with Game 1 setting the tone in a high-stakes matchup.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update: Spurs Guard Status Looms Large

Fox’s status is the most significant variable for San Antonio entering Game 1.

The 28-year-old guard has not missed a game this postseason despite lingering ankle soreness and has been a steady contributor throughout the playoffs. Fox is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 11 postseason games, providing secondary scoring and playmaking alongside Victor Wembanyama.

His ability to attack off the dribble and create for teammates has been a key component of the Spurs’ offensive flow.

If Fox is unable to play, San Antonio would likely turn to rookie Dylan Harper and veteran Keldon Johnson for expanded roles in the backcourt. Harper could assume more ball-handling responsibilities, while Johnson’s scoring versatility would be critical in maintaining offensive balance.

Even with strong depth, a potential absence from Fox would represent a notable shift in the Spurs’ approach against Oklahoma City.

Luke Kornet Injury Status: Spurs Frontcourt Depth in Question

Kornet’s availability also carries importance, particularly for the Spurs’ frontcourt rotation.

The veteran big man has played a limited but steady role this postseason, averaging 5.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 11 games. While his minutes have fluctuated, Kornet has provided size, rim protection and depth behind Wembanyama.

His most significant contribution came in Game 4 of the previous series, when Wembanyama was ejected and additional frontcourt minutes were required.

If Kornet is unable to play, the Spurs would likely rely more heavily on Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk to support Wembanyama in the paint. That adjustment could affect lineup flexibility, especially against a Thunder team that emphasizes pace and spacing.

Spurs vs Thunder Game 1 Preview: Injury Concerns Enter Western Conference Finals

The Spurs enter the Western Conference Finals with momentum after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games.

San Antonio also held a 4-1 edge over Oklahoma City across regular season and NBA Cup play, suggesting a favorable matchup entering the series.

However, the injury status of Fox and Kornet introduces uncertainty against a Thunder team expected to be at full strength. Oklahoma City’s depth and perimeter scoring present a different challenge, particularly if San Antonio’s rotation is impacted.

Victor Wembanyama Spurs Role: Centerpiece for Game 1

Regardless of injury outcomes, the Spurs will continue to rely heavily on Victor Wembanyama.

The All-Star big man has anchored both ends of the floor throughout the postseason, delivering scoring, rebounding and elite rim protection. His presence allows San Antonio to maintain defensive consistency even amid lineup adjustments.

If Fox is limited or unavailable, Wembanyama’s offensive responsibilities could expand further, placing additional pressure on him to generate scoring opportunities.

Game 1 is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City, where the Spurs will look to maintain their edge in the matchup even as injury concerns create new questions heading into the series opener.