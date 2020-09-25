Warriors Star To Produce ‘Good Times’ Remake Alongside Seth MacFarlane

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry is looking to expand his producing efforts by teaming up with Seth MacFarlane and Norman Lear to create a new animated version of the classic TV show “Good Times” for Netflix.

The show will be a completely new version that’s inspired by its classic storyline. In a joint statement between Curry and his production company Unanimous Media’s co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Erick Peyton they discussed how this show could bring some joy that is much needed today.

“Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning,” Curry and Peyton said in a joint statement. “‘Good Times’ strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

Producing With The Best

Curry won’t be going at this project alone as his production company will work alongside Lear’s Act III Productions, and MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door productions. Lear not only helped develop the show but was the executive producer of the show during its original run from 1974 to 1979. His production experience includes TV hits such as “All In The Family”, “The Jeffersons”, “Sanford and Son”, and more. In speaking about the show, Lear and his production company’s President Brent Miller stated, “We can’t think of anything better, at this time in our culture, than a reimagining of ‘Good Times’ animated,” Lear and Miller said in a joint quote. “In a year filled with darkness, this is one bright light we won’t soon forget. Thank you, Sony. Thank you, Netflix. Bless us all.”

Seth MacFarlane has been on a hot streak in 2020 and it feels as if this news just adds right to it. This past January, MacFarlane was inducted into the TV Hall of Fame alongside Cicely Tyson Geraldine Laybourne, Jay Sandrich, and Disney’s Bob Iger. Topping that honor would’ve been quite the challenge for anyone else but MacFarlane was able to do so when NBCUniversal announced they were signing him to a $200 million dollar overall deal to create shows across their platforms from NBC to Syfy and he may even star and produce political dramas, musicals, and more. The deal is non-exclusive, which allows him and his company to also work on this animated remake.

MacFarlane spoke about the project via a joint statement with his production company Fuzzy Door’s President Erica Huggins, “It’s a thrill to be partnering with Norman Lear and to help bring new life to his groundbreaking show ‘Good Times,’ through the talent and personal stories of Carl Jones and the team at Unanimous,” MacFarlane and Huggins said in a joint statement. “Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl’s sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again.”

Bringing It To Life

While it’s fantastic to have all this talent on the program, the question rises of who exactly will animate it? In steps Carl Jones who was the executive producer and head writer of “Black Dynamite” on adult swim and was the co-executive producer of animation hit “The Boondocks”. Discussing the project, Jones stated, “It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry,” said Jones. “We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times – but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.”

His resume includes being the showrunner on TBS’ “The Last OG”’s third season, writing two seasons of “Legends of Chamberlin’s Heights” on Comedy Central, writing for “The Jellies!” on Adult Swim, and co-creating their show “Freaknik the Musical”.