Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Will Smith for Hitting Chris Rock

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is calling out Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

“Please tell me I didn’t see what I just saw. Somebody please tell me that @willsmith was joking and it was part of the show when he just smacked @chrisrock on National Television. I’m begging y’all….please don’t tell me @willsmith would do something like that???” Smith wrote in a series of comments on Twitter.

He posted a video captioned, “There’s no excuse for that, Will Smith.”

“What Will Smith did tonight was straight bulls**,” Smith said in the video, which has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

He said Smith deserved to win the Oscar, “but boy was that a shameful act for him to commit tonight.” He said Smith was “lucky he didn’t get his a** kicked… I mean d***.”

Smith added, “Don’t even try to justify it.” He said that Will Smith put a “stain” on himself and the Academy Awards on a night that a Black man produced the Oscars.

Will Smith memes flew on Twitter after the Hollywood star struck Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. He was apparently upset about a joke that Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has suffered from hair loss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stephen A. Smith Said That Will Smith ‘Should Be Ashamed of His D*** Self’

Above you can see an uncensored version of the video, showing the smack that Smith gave Rock during the telecast.

Smith continued with these tweets:

“If @willsmith seriously did that — and he wins the OSCAR — he just stained the greatest moment of his career. You cannot do that S$&@!!Especially as a BLACK MAN, in that position, to ANOTHER BLACK MAN(@chrisrock) on THAT STAGE. If this was not a joke, Will won’t live this down!!!”

“I just saw the RAW footage. @willsmith should be ashamed of his damn self. It was a G.I. Jane joke. Total B.S. If it were @TheRock or someone like that instead of @chrisrock would he have done that sh**!”

“Total BS by @willsmith. If his night is ruined because of this he deserves it. The man has Denzel & Bradley Cooper trying to calm him down. For what? A joke about his wife in G.I. Joe? Come on! The sh** was embarrassing! A very very bad look! Love Will. But not after this B.S.”

“Didn’t know until just this moment about @jadapsmith having Alopecia. She’s wonderful and great. So is @willsmith — which we all know. They’re both phenomenal. But you do NOT do what Will did in that setting. Go backstage and handle that shit if you must. Horrible look!”

“And, mind you, we haven’t really gotten to the point that Will Smith the first Oscars produced by a Black Man (@willpackerprods). I can’t believe this.”

It appears that Will Smith was defending his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. That’s because the smack came after Rock joked about Smith’s wife.

Rock Made a GI Jane Joke About Will Smith’s Wife

According to Buzzfeed, the smack “was not staged or part of the show.” It came after Rock pointed to Pinkett Smith, who attended the Oscars bald, and said, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” referring to her bald head.

According to CNN, Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, “an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss.” She has discussed this openly.

As he struck Rock, according to CNN, Smith said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”

Rock’s response? “Oh, wow.”

Smith later apologized when he took the stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar, saying, according to CNN, “I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and have people talk people about you. In this business, you gotta have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that’s ok.”

According to Deadline, Rock also said, “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Rock also told Smith, “Wow, dude. It was a G.I. Jane joke,” Deadline reported.

Smith’s Oscar win came for his role in the movie, “King Richard,” in which he played the father of tennis phenoms Venus and Serene Williams.

According to Deadline, Smith said on stage, “I want to apologize to The Academy; I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. I hope the Academy invites me back.”

The victory was Smith’s first Academy Award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith revealed that actor Denzel Washington told him after the Chris Rock slap, “At your highest moment, be careful — that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Smith also told the crowd, “I want to be a vessel for love.”

Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss. She posted about it on Instagram in December 2021, writing, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something😜 Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!😆”

Smith posted on Instagram that he got dressed up to choose “chaos.”

