Warriors’ Stephen Curry Reacts After New Teammate Admits He Hated Him

The Golden State Warriors selected Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick on Tuesday night, and the Michigan forward wasted no time making headlines. At his post-draft press conference, Lendeborg revealed he grew up as a Kyrie Irving fan, a loyalty that traces back to the 2016 NBA Finals.

That loyalty came with a side effect.

“I used to hate Steph Curry,” Lendeborg admitted.

Stephen Curry saw the comment. And he responded in vintage fashion.

What Curry Said

Curry took to Instagram shortly after Lendeborg’s admission went viral, leaving a comment on his new teammate’s page that was perfectly on brand.

“Let’s go! Welcome to the Bay!” Curry wrote. “I’m going to work hard to be your new favorite player.”

Lendeborg replied with a laugh, responding “man, we all good man.” The whole exchange played out publicly, and it was exactly the kind of moment that makes a fanbase fall in love with a new draft pick before he has played a single minute.

What Lendeborg Actually Said About Curry

The hatred, it seems, did not last long past the handshake. Lendeborg went on to clarify his feelings extensively after the initial admission, expressing genuine excitement about what it means to now be on the same team as the player he once rooted against.

“Now that I’m actually going to be able to be on the same team with him, play and actually learn so much from him, it means a lot,” Lendeborg said. “He’s a very great guy, genuine person. It’s going to be an honor to be able to watch what he does in person.”

The two had already crossed paths before draft night. Lendeborg attended a Warriors play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Clippers in April, and the two spoke during his pre-draft workout at Chase Center. Whatever animosity existed from watching the 2016 Finals as a teenager did not survive the meeting.

Why the Dynamic Works for the Warriors

The 2016 NBA Finals rivalry that made Lendeborg a Curry hater as a kid is well-documented history. Irving’s iconic Game 7 three-pointer over Curry helped deliver the Cavaliers a championship and gave a generation of young players a reason to root against the Warriors.

Lendeborg was one of them. He is now wearing the same jersey.

Curry’s response captures exactly why Golden State’s culture has been so durable. He is 38 years old, the greatest shooter in NBA history, and he responded to a rookie admitting he used to hate him with a laughing emoji and a challenge. That combination of confidence and humour is what makes the Curry experience different.

Final Word for the Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg used to hate Steph Curry. Steph Curry is now determined to become his favorite player. The exchange took about 12 hours from draft night to Instagram and it already feels like the beginning of something worth watching.

Welcome to the Bay, indeed.