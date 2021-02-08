WATCH: Super Bowl LV Streaker in Pink Thong Runs the Field

During the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV, a man ran across the field at Raymond James Stadium in a pink thong bathing suit with green running shoes. The moment shocked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, the entire Kansas City Chiefs team, along with the millions of viewers watching the game at home.

“A fan on the field,” the announcer joked, “Jim, did you run down there?”

“I will be later for the trophy presentation, but not this soon,” Jim Nantz responded.

The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/6JMeGNSEMR — BroBible (@BroBible) February 8, 2021

Kevin Harlan exclaimed, “A man just ran onto the field… some guy with a bra.” As the man ran down to the field with “arms in his air in a victory salute,” Harlan said, just before the streaker pulled down his pants to reveal a thong bottom.

Kevin Harlan absolutely nailed the streaker call pic.twitter.com/b39wmGTiG2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2021

It was a wild moment to watch since the Super Bowl game is assumed to have incredibly tight security. The man’s identity was not immediately revealed, however, he did abide by the NFL’s COVID-19 rules, and ran down the field while wearing a protective face mask.

That streaker just picked up more yards than the Chiefs offense has all night — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 8, 2021

At the time, Tampa Bay Buccaneers were up on the Kansas Chiefs 31 to 9, an absolute unexpected rout. The man streaking across the field did not appear to have an alliance to either team nor did the interruption cause a serious delay in the play of the game.

🚨STREAKER🚨 Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey lays out the shirtless guy. In his defense, that was some good speed. Might get him a spot on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mjjkCTXLQs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2019

During a preseason Chiefs game in 2019, a streaker also ran onto the field at Lambeau Field.

Late in a game that featured the Chiefs playing their final exhibition game, a shirtless fan ran onto the field.

During that game, Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey took matters into his own hands and took down the streaker with a form tackle.

The Pink Onesie Read ‘Vitaly Uncensored’ Which Is a Porn Site

The man’s hot pink onesie read, “Vitaly Uncensored,” which is a porn site. Heavy will not link to the porn site promoted on the streaker’s bathing suit.

The reaction to the speaker on Twitter was immediate. “We have a STREAKER!!!,” one man tweeted, “The spin move was electric!”

When you see a streaker in the open field and contemplate whether he can catch one of your passes pic.twitter.com/IaMFacBefo — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 8, 2021

Due to the less than stellar offense on the Chiefs side, thousands of jokes filled Twitter about whether or not the streaker could maybe catch one of Mahomes’ passes. Barstool Birds tweeted, “Streaker best part of this Super Bowl.”

Security Quickly Tackled the Streaker to the Ground in the End Zone

We have a STREAKER!!! The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021



The man in the pink thong running across the field on Super Bowl Sunday made it all the way to the end zone on February 7 before he was tackled by security.

According to Pop Culture, he looks similar to a man looking to obtain a ticket to Super Bowl LV prior to kickoff.

WEEI, a radio station in Boston, posted tweeted a photo of a man that held a sign that reads, “If you give me your extra ticket, I promise I’ll streak this field in the 4th.”

However, the man in the aforementioned tweet does not appear to be the man that actually streaked across the field. The man in the pink thong who appeared on national TV had numerous tattoos on his body and across his chest.

READ NEXT: Is Sarah Thomas Married? NFL Ref Has 3 Kids With Husband Brian Thomas