Shirtless Antonio Brown Causes Wild Scene in Middle of Bucs-Jets Game

Antonio Brown’s latest antics could mean a bigger ball drop for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ season in the Meadowlands than the one in nearby Times Square a day ago.

Brown and head coach Bruce Arians got heated on the sideline during the third quarter of the Sunday, Jan. 2, game according to the WDAE broadcast. Arians also benched Brown, WDAE reported.

As we just said on #GoBucs radio Antonio Brown was benched by Coach Bruce Arians before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey and throwing them down on the bench. He's gone to lockerrom on his own — TJ Rives (@BucSidelineGuy) January 2, 2022

It all led to Brown taking off his jersey, tossing it into the stands, pumping up the opposing New York Jets fans, and leaving the field.

Video of Antonio Brown walking out on his teammates

pic.twitter.com/vtqtTwaHAo — Richard Graves (@RichardGraves1) January 2, 2022

A video from BarnBurner Sports shows Mike Evans trying to calm down Brown before the former Pittsburgh Steelers star removed his jersey. FOX reported that tight end O.J. Howard also tried to help Brown simmer down.

Antonio Brown really just took off his uniform, threw it to the stands, and walked off the field 😬 The Bucs and Bruce Arians gave him another chance after many teams were hesitant to sign him pic.twitter.com/jilMqc7Pwt — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) January 2, 2022

FOX also reported that security had mistaken Brown for a shirtless fan and went to tackle him initially.

Speculation of Brown’s release commenced immediately amid his behavior. Brown recently rejoined the team after a three-game suspension due to a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Greg Auman reported after the game that Brown is done in Tampa Bay, Arians confirmed.

Bruce Arians on Antonio Brown: "He is no longer a Buc." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 2, 2022

Brown had 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Bucs also had a 7-0 record with him in the lineup.

Brown Was on Thin Ice With Bucs

Arians took heat from the media about letting Brown return, but the Bucs head coach downplayed it. The Bucs also brought back safety Mike Edwards from suspension due to a fake vaccine card.

“I could give a s— what they think,” Arians said on Dec. 20. “Only thing I care about is this football team and what’s best for us.”

The Bucs signed Brown in 2020 after his eight-game suspension amid off-field issues. Arians made it clear that he wouldn’t tolerate Brown causing a disruption on or off the field.

“He screws up one time, he’s gone. I don’t think he will because he wants to play,” Arians said according Pro Football Talk’s Peter King in October 2020.

Arians initially batted for Brown in 2020, saying he was a “model citizen” with the team.

Bruce Arians tells us that despite the latest incident with Antonio Brown, the wide receiver is in good standing with the team… "He's been a model citizen, if and when he's not, we'll move on" #GoBucs LISTEN ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yR5dU90N6t — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) November 19, 2020

Brown tallied 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 and helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl. The Bucs re-signed him to another one-year contract, laden with incentives for the 2021 season.

Challenging Day for the Bucs

The Bucs rallied to take a 28-24 lead over the Jets to win, but things weren’t pretty.

Things started slowly for the Bucs as the Jets shredded the secondary with touchdowns on the first two drives. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady led a touchdown drive and another scoring drive resulting in a field goal. The Bucs added a field goal in the fourth quarter.

New York grabbed a two-score lead in the third quarter, but the Bucs responded with a touchdown drive amid Brown’s wild exit. He had three catches for 26 yards, including a long of 21.

Besides Brown leaving, the Bucs dealt with a couple of injuries during the game. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting got shook up, and running back Ronald Jones II went down due to an ankle injury.

What a morning for Sean Murphy-Bunting, who now has been shaken up on a play. #Bucs — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) January 2, 2022

Ronald Jones (ankle) questionable to return vs NYJ https://t.co/EP3nyWrxJR — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) January 2, 2022

Tampa Bay already came into the game shorthanded without key defensive players. That included Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul. Both Dean and Murphy-Bunting eventually played.