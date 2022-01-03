Antonio Brown Memes: Best Jokes & GIFS on Shirtless Brown

Antonio Brown memes are exploding on Twitter after the Bucs player’s bizarre mid-game walkoff. You can see the best Antonio Brown memes, jokes and GIFs throughout this article.

Many people took their hand at Antonio Brown memes, using the shirtless imagery of him for comedic effect.

This is the best Antonio Brown meme. Sorry everyone else. This one wins. pic.twitter.com/Irnz0XwWb4 — Scared Money Don’t Make Money (@IAKOW_Neil) January 3, 2022

hahahaha Antonio Brown memes win the day today… pic.twitter.com/14VZ78VTH8 — midtowngord (@midtowngord) January 2, 2022

In case you missed it, Brown was captured on video, shirtless, leaving the field mid-game. The incident came during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Video of Antonio Brown walking out on his teammates

pic.twitter.com/vtqtTwaHAo — Richard Graves (@RichardGraves1) January 2, 2022

Memes Mocked Antonio Brown After He Was Kicked Off the Team Following the Meltdown

Fox Business reported that Bucs coach Bruce Arians now says that Brown is no longer a Buc due to the meltdown. He also missed out on contract incentives, the site reported.

Starting 2022 strong with Meme of the month being Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/EM0y1Xzr4c — JeremyThe BearKane (@jeremykane71ST) January 3, 2022

The quickness of the meme game without losing on ounce of Whit Has sure been a bright spot over these last two years! #antoniobrown #Memes #sanity pic.twitter.com/MMeHIZcc9X — The Sen10eL (@s3n10el) January 3, 2022

Analysts weighed in. “If there’s no altercation and it’s just him trippin’ off because he’s not going to reach certain goals to get his bonus money of a million bucks, then they need to put him in a straitjacket and take him straight to some hospital to get him analyzed,” Terry Bradshaw said in a controversial comment on FOX NFL Gamebreak.

Boy y’all are QUICK for this one 😂😂😂😂 2022 starting off great with this meme 😭😭😭 #AntonioBrown #TBvsNYJ #NFL pic.twitter.com/u74O0Fxnof — CP RaZoR (@LetMePaintPLZ) January 3, 2022

Tom Brady also spoke out about Brown.

The current state of Antonio Brown now pic.twitter.com/IuJOXd2xWm — Ali Mahmoud (@AliMahm57695310) January 2, 2022

“Yeah, that’s obviously a difficult situation. … I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady noted during his postgame press conference.

Ya'll killing me with these Antonio Brown memes. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZURTQTxPEd — John Richardson ♑ (@Solomon33John) January 3, 2022

“We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team, but we have a lot of friendships that will last. And again, I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates and they go beyond the field. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”

People Had Varied Reactions to Brown’s Behavior

People reacted on Twitter with a variety of comments.

And Antonio Brown's career was over just like 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/DkUzP2aouv — Ghostface 🎄🎅 (@Ghostface_66) January 3, 2022

“Seeing a few people trying to equate what happened today with Antonio Brown to what happened at the Olympics with Simone Biles. Please stop,” wrote Denver Post Deputy Sports Editor Matt Schubert.

Sports fans also weighed in. “I guess the new saying is gonna be ‘Don’t go full Antonio Brown,'” wrote one. “Antonio Brown is an absolute menace,” wrote another.

Antonio Brown in 5 years pic.twitter.com/EhC2LQWrVB — NdGLO (@DhillonNeil) January 3, 2022

Some people raised concerns that Brown might have CTE.

“Antonio Brown is the NFL’s Kanye,” one fan claimed.

One person defended Brown, writing, “Thank you AB. You stood up for what you believed in by walking off that field today & showing Arians that he was wrong for benching you. My young son is a huge fan of yours & sees you as a role model. Wouldn’t have it any other way keep being yourself.”

Another person urged people to stop making memes, writing, “before more memes we must recognize antonio brown is visibly suffering, likely from CTE/mental illness. he’s a human being in need of compassion & serious help. we are capable of showing compassion without excusing past behavior.”

