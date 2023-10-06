Baker Mayfield Makes Bold Gesture For Bucs Teammates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offensive line had quite the bonding experience before the season began.

They went to the Bahamas, which Bucs general manager Jason Licht revealed during an interview with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager. The trip took place after training camp, and the crew golfed together.

“Baker is a dude and the players saw it right away. Whether he’s taking the lineman to the Bahamas during our break during camp after final cuts to golf. He’s spotted around town at dive bars with receivers, with Mike Evans, with [Chris] Godwin. It’s not fake. He knows how to be a dude with the team,” Licht told Schrager on “The Season” podcast. “And they love him.”

Mayfield’s trip with the offensive line and his outings with Evans and Godwin have paid off on the field. The former No. 1 pick in 2018 has the Bucs off to a 3-1 start amid 882 yards passing for seven touchdowns versus two interceptions.

That’s a drastic improvement from a Tom Brady-led Bucs team that stumbled to 2-2 at this point in 2022. The Bucs only had seven touchdowns as a team through four games last year.

Evans and Godwin haven’t missed a beat with Mayfield throwing them the ball instead of Brady, who retired after the 2022 season. Evans leads the team with 20 receptions for 337 yards and three touchdowns, and Godwin has 21 catches for 255 yards.

Baker Mayfield Talks Bahamas Trip

Mayfield talked about the Bahamas trip during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” this week.

“We had three out of the five [starting] guys,” Mayfield told Eisen. “Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Robert Hainsey. We all went down Labor Day Weekend, the three day break we get with the three preseason games. We went down there, enjoyed some great weather, the water and just had a good time.”

Mayfield also talked about his off-field connection with Godwin, Evans, and fellow receivers.

“There’s a couple local watering holes we frequent,” Mayfield said. “Got to get the guys out. You fight hard for each other, you got to enjoy the down time together. It’s a great group of guys. It’s not like it’s forcing anything, it’s just good friendship and I love those guys.”

Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield’s ‘Having Fun Out There’

Mayfield had arguably a more tumultuous 2022 than the Bucs did. The Cleveland Browns traded him to the Carolina Panthers, and Mayfield got released in the middle of the season followed by a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, who liked Mayfield coming out of Oklahoma in 2018, sees a rejuvenated quarterback on and off the field. The Bucs signed Mayfield in March to a one-year, $4 million contract amid doubts surrounding the former Heisman Trophy winner.

“Baker’s tough. I say it up here all the time. You don’t want him taking too many of those, but he’s tough, he’s gritty, [and] he’s a very smart football player. He’s a competitor, he’s been like that his whole life, it hasn’t changed. He has a lot to prove, he’s having fun out there, he understands the offense, he’s using every piece of [weaponry] that we give him, and he’s having a good time,” Bowles told the media on Monday, October 2.