Baker Mayfield Makes Telling Comment on Future With Buccaneers

Amid no immediate plans for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to extend Baker Mayfield for next season, the quarterback made known what he sees in the franchise.

“Obviously, free agency allowed me to pick the organizational stability and knowing what it is here,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s what you look for when you have an opportunity to choose.”

“You look for that and then you do the best you can and make the most of it. Right now, I’m just trying to take it one game at a time, like I’ve mentioned the past few weeks, and just see where it goes,” he added.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine previously wrote on December 24 that “the Buccaneers have not approached [Mayfield] about an extension, sources told ESPN.” Laine also wrote “that those talks will not happen until after the season” in early 2024.

Mayfield meanwhile has a career year going with 3,598 yards for 26 touchdowns versus eight interceptions. He completes 64.3% of his passes and has a 96.2 quarterback rating.

After bouncing around four teams in 2022, Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers in March. His projected contract value for 2024 has only increased with his success, and Spotract projects him for $17 million annually or two years for $34.17 million.

Baker Mayfield Could Repeat History for Dave Canales

Last year Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales enjoyed the fruits of his labor when Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year. Canales served as the Seahawks quarterbacks coach at the time.

Now, Mayfield could win that award after his comeback from a difficult 2022. Similar to Smith, Mayfield flipped the media narrative of his play and helped a team succeed after the departure of a star quarterback.

“It’s humbling. It’s an honor,” Mayfield said. “It’s kind of a big-picture mindset — if I take a step back and really look at it — of all the things that I’ve had to weather in the last year.”

“It really speaks volumes to this place right here. To be able to come in and be myself and be the best version of myself, they’ve allowed me to do that. That’s been the best reason,” Mayfield added.

Mayfield likewise credited Canales for his success.

Dave Canales has helped Baker Mayfield overcome one of his biggest weaknesses pic.twitter.com/6lpXVC0Wx2 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 30, 2023

“It’s always a healthy balance. Dave came in and he did want the foundation of his system,” Mayfield said. “When we were going through that lull midseason, we stuck to it. It was like, ‘OK guys, we’ve got to get this ironed out. We’ve got to fix the things we need to do and grow it from there.'”

“But in the pass game and some other schemes, he’s evolved to different ideas,” Mayfield added. “That’s what you look for. You want somebody that says, ‘Alright, this is our bread and butter. This is what we have to be good at. We have to work at it.’ Then, when it comes to game-planning, he’s always coming up with new ideas.”

‘It Should Be a Great Atmosphere’

If Mayfield continues his recent success on New Year’s Eve, the Buccaneers could lock up a third-straight NFC South title and fourth-consecutive playoff appearance. The Buccaneers face rival New Orleans in Week 17.

“It means a ton just to be able to possibly do it at home, and against a divisional opponent, as well. It should be a great atmosphere,” Mayfield said.

“The things we’ve had to do and go through to get to this point — it means quite a bit when you look at having to rattle off this many in a row and having to do it again at home,” Mayfield continued. “It’s a great opportunity for us and just the beginning of where we eventually want to get to.”