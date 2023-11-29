Baker Mayfield Sends Message to Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely play against his old team, the Carolina Panthers, in Week 13.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that, and Mayfield voiced his thoughts on the team’s must-win situation. Tampa Bay slid to 4-7 in Week 12 with a 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts when Mayfield hurt his ankle early on and later sustained a strip sack late in the game.

“For me, my mindset right now — and it should be for the whole team — is we’re in a playoff-mode mentality,” Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. “We have to take care of business each week to move on and to get to where we want to go.”

“It’s a matter of we don’t really have a lot of room [for error], there’s no slack,” Mayfield added. “We have to pick up the pace. We have to have a sense of urgency about it. I think now everybody realizes what is at stake.”

NFC South Remains Within Reach for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay sits a game back in the NFC South standings as the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-6) lead the way. The Buccaneers could still win the division with wins over the Saints and Falcons plus a sweep of the Panthers.

“We have to win out. We have to win these division games to get to where we want to go and to get into the playoffs,” Mayfield said. “It’s a sense of urgency. It’s a matter of guys doing all the treatment and getting everything we need to get done.”

“Young guys stepping up and realizing that they’re going to play a pivotal role in this final season push that we have. Everybody just has to be on board,” Mayfield continued.

While the Buccaneers have many players from the 2020 Super Bowl run on the roster, many younger players have stepped in this season. It’s led to growing pains, but Mayfield sees a way forward for the team.

“I think for an organization like this, I mean, guys can step into a place like this and just think it happens automatically, but we’re facing a lot of struggles and adversity right now,” Mayfield said.

“A lot of self-inflicted things, but a lot of lessons that these young guys can learn from and say, ‘Alright, this is why we’re not winning these games.’ Small things can really turn a game around,” Mayfield added. Those are the things you really have to focus on and get corrected for this playoff push.”

Buccaneers Backed into a Corner

Part of the Buccaneers needing a playoff push in December stems from the midseason slide. The Buccaneers started 3-1 but have stumbled at 1-6 in the past seven games.

“Obviously, it’s not what we had planned. But at a certain point, just look in the mirror — get your job fixed and try and elevate everyone else around you,” Mayfield said. “There is no secret recipe besides doing your job at the highest level possible each game.”

“You just have to be locked in at all times. It’s that reset-button mentality,” Mayfield added. “Good or bad play, you’ve got to play the next one and your focus has to be there 100%.”