Ex-Steeler Shares Perfect Reaction to Joining Buccaneers

Recent Pittsburgh Steelers guard and Tampa Bay area native Brandon Walton didn’t wait long to find a new home with the Buccaneers.

“What an opportunity. Forever grateful,” Walton tweeted after receiving news of the Bucs claiming him off waivers on Wednesday.

What an opportunity

Forever grateful 🙏🏾 https://t.co/uWg0In7puT — Brandon Walton (@ThaWaltonComplx) August 19, 2021

The Steelers waived Walton on Tuesday after playing in two preseason games for the team. With a 44-year-old quarterback in Tom Brady, it behooved the Bucs to added offensive line depth to a depleted position group.

Amid acquiring Walton, the Bucs waived safety Raven Greene to clear a spot for Walton on the 85-man roster. Greene didn’t get on the field during training camp due to injury.

The Bucs waived Greene “with an injury designation”, according to USA Today’s Bucs Wire. That means the Bucs retain Greene on injured reserve if another team doesn’t claim him on waivers according to CBS Sports.

Walton arrives to add depth to a banged-up offensive line. Rookie center Robert Hainsey missed almost two weeks of practice due to injury, guard Sadarius Hutcherson tore his ACL, and guard John Molchon sustained an “apparent leg injury” on Wednesday according to Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali. Center Donnell Stanley also got injured before being waived by the Bucs.

Head coach Bruce Arians addressed the offensive line health concerns early in the week before the second preseason game with Tennessee on Saturday. Arians also said he doesn’t want to play starters in general, including Brady, against the Titans.

“We’re going to work somebody out in the morning and hopefully find another fresh body that can play in this ball game,” Arians said per Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs. “I really don’t want to put starters back in or put them in at all if I don’t have to. The offensive line might play in this game if only by necessity and we’ll see how that goes.”

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Walton Returns Home to Tampa Bay Area