Tom Brady Reacts to Patriots Missing the NFL Playoffs

If anyone expects Tom Brady to troll the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not give in after his old team officially was eliminated from playoff contention. After the Buccaneers’ comeback win over the Falcons, Brady was asked about the Patriots breaking their postseason streak under Bill Belichick. Brady noted that the Patriots “have their own thing going” and added that he was focused on improving his play with the Bucs.

“As far as the Patriots go, they have their own thing going and I’ve really been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback, the execution I need,” Brady noted. “They’re not really an opponent of mine. Obviously, I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships, but they’ve been focused on what they need to do, and I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is.”

The Buccaneers have some more work to do until they clinch a playoff berth, and things looked a little more in flux given their poor start against the Falcons. Brady was able to lead a Buccaneers’ comeback and the team currently sits as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.



Brady on the Cold Weather: ‘You Won’t Catch Me Dead Living in the Northeast Anymore’

Brady appears to be adjusting just fine without there being any chance of having a white Christmas in Tampa. After several decades of living in the Northeast, the California kid is enjoying the Florida sun in December instead of the brutal cold. Earlier this month, Brady emphasized that he has no plans to move back north any time soon.

“It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today,” Brady said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday. I always came down to Florida late in the year — we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it. But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.”

After a solid start, Cam Newton has struggled to find his footing with the Patriots. Belichick’s squad went on a mini-run but their loss to the Dolphins in Week 15 officially eliminated them from postseason contention.

Arians on Brady: ‘He’s Not Getting Enough Credit’

Much has been made about Brady’s relationship with Bruce Arians, but the Buccaneers head coach believes his quarterback deserves more credit for his play in Tampa. Arians’ recent comments came during a season where the Bucs coach has not always been complimentary of Brady.

“I don’t know why anyone’s criticizing Tom,” Arians explained, per Pro Football Talk. “What he did at the end of the half and to start the second half [against] Minnesota — very, very few teams can score 17 points in a matter of five or six minutes. If we finished the half with 17 points, I don’t [care] how we start. He’s not getting enough credit for what he’s doing.”

