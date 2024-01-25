Buccaneers Linked to Ravens Coach After Dave Canales Departure

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just lost a major part of the team’s success in 2023, and a coaching upheaval could come along with it.

Pewter Report speculates that the Buccaneers could pursue Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken after the departure of offensive coordinator Dave Canales on Thursday, and Monken could do more than coach the offense. Canales will become the Carolina Panthers‘ head coach, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Tampa Bay’s offense transformed under Canales in one year with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Mayfield, who bounced around three teams in 2022, had a career resurgence under Canales amid 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions.

“One has to wonder if the loss of OC Dave Canales to the Panthers puts #Bucs head coach Todd Bowles in any jeopardy,” Pewter Report wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter on Thursday. “Will the Glazers & GM Jason Licht want to see Bowles have to hire another OC in back-to-back years — or will they just pursue Ravens OC Todd Monken as head coach?”

A surprise! The #Panthers are closing in on a hire: It’s #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources say. A first-time coordinator, his work in Tampa this year — especially with Baker Mayfield — stood out. On to Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/NEIGnt36O3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

The Buccaneers struggled mightily in Bowles’ first year at the helm in 2022 amid an 8-9 record and blowout loss in the Wild Card round. Tampa Bay fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after the season and hired Canales away from the Seattle Seahawks despite no prior play calling experience.

Monken helped the Ravens average 28.4 points per game in the regular season and reach the AFC Championship Game in the playoffs. He could have a Super Bowl appearance around the corner if the Ravens knock off the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

A former Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Monken worked with former quarterback Jameis Winston from 2016 to 2018. Monken notably joined the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and worked with Mayfield for a season.

Baker Mayfield Could Get Continuity With Todd Monken

For Mayfield, Monken joining forces with him could make a world of difference. Mayfield hasn’t ever had the same offensive coordinator back-to-back seasons.

Under Monken, Mayfield completed 59.4% of his passes for 3,827 yards and 22 touchdowns versus 21 interceptions in his second season with the Browns. Monken’s recent success with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks all the more promising amid the MVP candidate’s 67.2% completion rate, 3,678 yards, and 24 touchdowns versus seven interceptions.

Mayfield produced comparable results in 2023 under Canales, which could bode well if Monken and Mayfield reunite. Monken has garnered interest in other teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers, which recently hired Jim Harbaugh as the head coach.

“Baker & Monken also have a great relationship. So that would make sense in multiple ways,” sports podcaster Timothy Bailey wrote on ‘X’ on Thursday.

Todd Monken ‘a Breath of Fresh Air’ for an Offense

If the Buccaneers do mull bringing back Monken, it wouldn’t be the first time he showed on the team’s radar since his departure after 2018. Buccaneers insider Ira Kaufman suggested Monken as a replacement for Leftwich last year.

“Todd Monken is a breath of fresh air,” Kaufman said in a January 2023 podcast. “He’s blunt, and he doesn’t have that crazy filter that some of these guys have. He has had success everywhere he’s been.”