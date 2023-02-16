Bucs Match 4-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback’s Criteria: Analysis

While Derek Carr vacations in Mexico, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could make a run at landing him as a free agent.

Carr, whom the Las Vegas Raiders released to avoid a $40 million salary cap hit, became one of the top free agents in the NFL on Tuesday, February 14. The Bucs need a new quarterback with Tom Brady retired, and a similar quality that drew Brady to Tampa could lure Carr, too.

Carr’s brother, David, alluded to that during “NFL Total Access” on Wednesday, February 15. David, an NFL Network analyst and former NFL quarterback, laid out what his younger brother is looking for in his next stop amid confirmation of the four-time Pro Bowler’s Mexico vacation.

“If you think about it, you need to have a top defense,” David said. “You need a top-15 defense. That’s something he’s never had before.”

“That’s something even Tom Brady looked for when he left New England,” David added. “Where can I get a defense that’s going to get me the football back and stop other teams?”

Brady joined the Bucs in 2020 after the team finished first in rushing defense but 30th in passing defense in 2019. Before Brady, the Bucs committed more than 30 turnovers, which hindered the defense in 2019. The 2022 Bucs finished 10th against the pass and 15th against the run. That defensive unit got strained by an inept Bucs offense that produced 18.4 points per game.

Tampa Bay will need to shore up pending free agents on defense or make some tweaks to improve on 2022. Derek could find a defense that more resembles the Bucs defenses of 2020 and 2021 if that’s the case.

“In conversations I’ve had with Derek, he’s talking about specific teams that need to be stopped,” David said. “So, when we’re looking at defenses, can those specific teams be stopped other teams that may or may not have been in the playoffs?”

Bucs Can Fit Bill on Offense

David also highlighted Derek’s priorities on offense, which the Bucs could match despite a down season in 2022.

“Then you need a good offensive line,” David said. “Are you going to be able to run the football, if you need to, against a favorable box?”

Tampa Bay actually finished higher in the Pro Football Focus offensive line rankings, ninth, than the Raiders, 10th. The Bucs have quality blockers in Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs, and Shaq Mason. How the Bucs handle Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey, and Luke Goedeke could determine if the offensive line takes steps forward or backward in 2023.

As for running back, it’s worth noting the Bucs had the best pass-blocking efficiency in the league, per Pro Football Focus, which also meant the unit didn’t fare well on run blocking to finish ninth in the overall rankings. Improved offensive line play could help running back Leonard Fournette get back on track and Rachaad White improve on his rookie year. Or, the Bucs could cut Fournette and make a change at running back for 2023.

Last Question Answered for the Bucs

With the Bucs hire of new offensive coordinator David Canales on Wednesday, Derek will know who the play caller his if he choses the Bucs.

“And then, at last, a play caller,” David said about criteria for Derek. “And then does that vibe with what I want to do? And is that play call confident enough in his ability and my ability to allow me to do that?”

Canales coached quarterbacks for the Seattle Seahawks last season, and he helped quarterback Geno Smith produce a career year. If Canales can work with Derek’s approach, the former Raiders quarterback could make big strides in Tampa.

“He wants to get to the line, decipher what the defense is doing, get in the appropriate play,” David said of Derek. “And that skill wasn’t utilized in Las Vegas under [head coach] Josh McDaniels, and that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with that, and Derek and Josh, they had a good conversation today, and parted ways. Josh is going to go do his thing — he’ll find a quarterback that fits his system, and Derek will go find a system that fits his style.”

“You’re only going to have three or four teams that fit that bill,” David noted.

Suitors for Derek, besides the Bucs, have included the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and New York Jets.