Buccaneers Make Calls on Injured Starters

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t get All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs back against the San Francisco 49ers, the team faces a host of other question marks about other starters’ health.

Running back Leonard Fournette didn’t practice on Friday, December 9, due to a foot injury. Fournette first showed up on the injury report with the foot injury on Thursday, and he had limited participation at practice that day.

“His foot’s a little sore,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday before the team departed for San Francisco. “We’re hoping he should be fine by Sunday.”

Injury Updates Ahead of Week 14 vs. the San Francisco 49ers | Press Conference Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the Week 14 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Similar to Fournette, Bucs defensive backs Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards, and Sean Murphy-Bunting could come down to game-time decisions. Murphy-Bunting practiced all three days. but Winfield and Edwards didn’t practice all week.

“The three [defensive backs] are getting better,” Bowles said. “So we’ll see how they feel Sunday morning.”

Bowles only ruled out Wirfs for the Week 14 game during the press conference. Wirfs, who injured his ankle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, sat out practice again this week.

Injuries Impact Bucs Offense vs. 49ers

Tampa Bay going without Wirfs again could make things challenging up front against a ferocious 49ers defensive front.

Josh Wells, who filled in for Wirfs against the New Orleans Saints, and Donovan Smith on the other end need to contend with 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa. The NFC Defensive Player of the Week had 14.5 sacks and 36 tackles this season.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich told reporters on Thursday. “Strong, has a motor, physical, really good football player. It’ll be a tough task but we’re excited to have the opportunity to play against a team like this.”

If Fournette sits, rookie running back Rachaad White will shoulder the rushing load against a 49ers defense that allows a league-best 75.6 yards per game. Rushing has been the Bucs’ kryptonite all season with a league-worst 73.3 yards per contest.

“I mean just watching film, just seeing the things, going over the plays we’ve got, we feel like we’ve got a good chance of doing our job — that’s the big focus,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “But, just going up against their defense, we know what they come with. We know what they are — the No. 1 defense in the league and they’re going to challenge us, come up on us, and we’re just ready to accept the challenge.”

Bucs Could Face Big Challenge in New 49ers QB

A thin Bucs secondary could mean a big challenge for the defense in facing 49ers backup quarterback Brock Purdy as the offense showed no drop-off with him under center.

Purdy performed like a veteran after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot in Week 13. Purdy completed 67.6% of his passes and threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns versus an interception in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 4.

“You try to go up against the scheme,” Bowles said during Wednesday’s press conference. “They’ve got a lot of talented players over there — they’re not going to change their scheme just because somebody else is at quarterback. I think [49ers head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] does a great job of doing things that the quarterback is comfortable doing — they have a great knowledge of the system and they have a wide variety of things they can do to make him feel comfortable.”