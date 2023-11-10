Buccaneers Receiver Worrisome Injury Update Before Titans Game

Things only worsened for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the injury report on Thursday, November 9.

Three cornerbacks showed up on the injury report for a second-straight day, and rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey popped up for the first time due to a quad injury. Jamel Dean had limited participation due to a concussion, Carlton Davis didn’t practice due to a toe injury, and Josh Hayes remained out from a concussion.

Kancey, the team’s first-round NFL Draft pick, just played a season-high 52 snaps during a Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans. The former Pittsburgh star has two sacks and five tackles in five games played thus far after missing time due to a calf strain.

Barrett gets the forced fumble here, but watch Calijah Kancey meet him at the QB. Kancey has been so impactful when he’s played pic.twitter.com/iRFNp0PdIb — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 22, 2023

Dean, who sustained a concussion against the Texans, could return against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 if he clears concussion protocol. He has 33 tackles and two pass deflections this season.

Tampa Bay will miss Davis if he can’t go for the Titans game. While he didn’t have his best showing against the Texans with just five tackles and no pass deflections, he’s third on the team in pass deflections with four this season.

Hayes, the former North Dakota State and Kansas State standout, has played sparingly as a rookie this season with six tackles in seven games. The Buccaneers could use his help if he can get through concussion protocol, especially if Dean or Davis can’t go on Sunday.

Only Trey Palmer Showed up on Injury Report for Buccaneers Offense

Tampa Bay had only one offensive player out for practice on Thursday, rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer because of a neck injury. Palmer started the season hot with two touchdowns in four games before he cooled off, but he showed a little more promise against the Texans with three catches for 51 yards.

Also on offense, the Buccaneers had limited participation from offensive linemen Matt Feiler and Luke Goedeke due to knee and foot injuries respectively. The Buccaneers also had limited participation from defensive lineman Logan Hall because of a groin injury.

From #Bucs practice, both Matt Feiler and Luke Goedeke practiced, while Deven Thompkins returned after missing yesterday. Carlton Davis III warmed up and did some drills on the side. Vita Vea was getting some work in as well. No sign of either Jamel Dean or Josh Hayes. pic.twitter.com/Ut3mxqiugV — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) November 9, 2023

Nose tackle Vita Vea returned to full participation on Thursday amid his lingering groin injury. Wide receiver Devin Thompkins also came back to full participation after his personal absence on Wednesday, November 8.

Titans Injury Updates Include Derrick Henry, Quarterbacks

As for the Titans, seven players didn’t practice on Thursday, which included running back Derrick Henry but only for a rest day. Henry hasn’t dominated as much as he has in the past this season, but he has 601 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 137 carries thus far.

Two Titans quarterbacks remained on the injury report as Ryan Tannehill deals with an ankle injury and Will Levis manages a foot injury. Tannehill missed practice but Levis had full participation for a second-straight day.

#Titans QB Will Levis in drills… no sign of Tannehill today, looks like Willis we’ll prob be backup this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jPwzLHZDHQ — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 9, 2023

Tennessee sat wide receiver Treylon Burks on Thursday due to a concussion, guard Daniel Brunskill because of an ankle injury, and tackle Nick Petit-Frere. On defense, former Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting missed practice because of a thumb injury, and fellow cornerback Anthony Kendall sat due to a hamstring injury.

The Titans also had limited participation from linebackers Luke Gifford and Azeez Al-Shaair because shoulder and ankle injuries respectively, but fellow linebacker Jack Gibbens returned to full participation from his shoulder injury.

Tennessee also tackle Chris Hubbard back to full participation from his concussion, and defensive backs Mike Brown and Roger McCreary remained at full participation despite ankle and foot injuries respectively.

A pair of Titans, defensive lineman Denico Autry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, had limited participation due to rest.