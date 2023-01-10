Ex-Buccaneers Receiver Signs With NFC Rival

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jerreth Sterns found a new home on Monday, January 9.

Sterns signed a futures contract with the Los Angeles Rams. A futures contract secures a player’s contract rights and kicks in with the new season according to Pro Football Network.

Sterns joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in May 2022, and he impressed at training camp. He caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut, but he only garnered two receptions for 13 yards in the final two preseason games.

Jerreth Sterns making plays. It’s just what he does. #ProTops pic.twitter.com/g8z1gTnGfV — Barstool Western (@BarstoolWestern) August 14, 2022

The Bucs cut him during the final roster cuts in August 2022 amid a deep receiver group, and Sterns didn’t find another home until the Rams. Sterns faced stiff competition in Tampa Bay as the team parted ways with veteran receivers such as Tyler Johnson and Cyril Grayson last summer because of a crowded receiver room.

Tampa Bay still has a deep receiver group, despite underwhelming production, with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, and Deven Thompkins on the active roster.

Todd Bowles Liked Sterns

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said he liked what he saw in Sterns.

“I mean, he’s smart and he’s tough,” Bowles told reporters in an August 2022 press conference. “He was hurt in the spring so we really couldn’t see him. He came back this camp [and] he looks great. He’s a very intelligent receiver. Again, he caught a lot of balls in college. He knows all the positions and he took advantage of his opportunity.”

Sterns caught 150 passes for 1,902 yards and 17 touchdowns with FBS program Western Kentucky in 2021. He became only the third FBS player since 2000 to lead the nation in all three categories. His size at 5-foot-9 was his challenge at impressing NFL scouts.

Most receiving yards in a season by a G5 WR since 2016 1. Jerreth Sterns (2021) – 1,891

2. Deven Thompkins (2021) – 1,722pic.twitter.com/hVfPd76Op3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 21, 2022

“He was, but there’s a bunch of them in college nowadays, those type of receivers — quick, shifty, fast. But he’s tough also,” Bowles added. “He’ll put his neck in there and block. And he’ll play some special teams, so we’ll see him the next two weeks [and] see how he does.”

Size didn’t deter Sterns with the Bucs, and it most likely won’t deter him going forward in pursuit of his NFL dreams.

“I really don’t think that I’m small,” Streans told FOX 13 in August 2022. “I’m short for sure. I’m 5’9,” but I’m a thicker guy. I probably weigh as much as our DB’s. I’m probably 190 [lbs], so I really don’t think size is an issue.”

Sterns Not Quitting Pays off for Now

It took all season for Sterns to find a new role, but he didn’t quit. He landed with a Rams team (5-12) that could seek more receiver depth in 2023. Three Rams receivers landed on injured reserve in 2022.

One of two receivers to ink futures contracts with the Rams, Sterns will face a similar challenge again to crack the roster or practice squad in Los Angeles. The Rams had eight receivers who played offensive snaps this past regular season, and the team only carried one receiver on the practice squad.

Sterns could also compete for a role on special teams such as a gunner with the Rams, which he was open to with the Bucs in 2022, per FOX 13. He played special teams sparingly in college and returned 13 punts in his lone FBS season.

“In college I was just a return, punt return, kick return every now and then,” Sterns told FOX 13 in August 2022. “I’ve never really had to run down on anything, so it’s an adjustment. I’m excited for it.”