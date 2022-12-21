Kevin Durant and Pat McAfee React to Interview with Bucs Running Back

ESPN’s Jenna Laine posted a video on Twitter of the December 18th interview and the interaction leading up to it with a caption that reads, “Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction. Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game.”

The dialogue between Laine, Bernard and another reporter believed to be FOX Sports’ Greg Auman , appeared to be quite tense.

The video begins with Laine stating, “You were injured all year.”

A reporter, believed to be Auman, added, “What have you done for us to talk about all year? Just don’t say we didn’t talk to you all year.”

Bernard then responds with a bewildered look on his face and asks, “Can I go to my family that I have outside, and… all the sudden, now?”

After the initial exchange, Bernard agreed to answer questions about the Bucs’ botched fake punt in the third quarter.

Current and Former Athletes React to the Interview

After Laine’s video went viral on Twitter, current and former athletes from across the sports world started to react to the interview.

In the comment section of his tweet Durant added, “Entitlement in this world has gone to another level. Media believes they are responsible for the popularity of the game.”

While Durant continued to express some of his , he also added that there are quality people who are passionate about reporting on sports by tweeting , “We can survive without spoiled, entitled clickbait media…there are some good people who simply love to cover the sport.”

He wasn’t the only athlete to make his voice heard on the topic. Former Indianapolis Colts punter and host of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee , discussed the tone Bernard’s interview on the December 20th episode of his show.

“But just like the tone of entitlement… and like, what, why would we talk to you? What have you… that whole… you’ve been hurt all year… you haven’t done (expletive), basically. Like, okay bro… Like, you know, I’m surprised Gio didn’t, he kind of did with his face, but I don’t think he was trying to run. I think he, he thought he provided the allotted amount of time to sit there and answer questions. He”was heading to his family. That tone though…”

One Reporter Responds and Intends to Apologize to Bernard

Following the reaction to Laine’s video, Greg Auman went to Twitter to address the interview.

He tweeted, “Just to be clear: I shouldn’t have said what I said Sunday. I’ll apologize personally to Bernard the first chance I have. Not a good look at all and I understand the criticism.”

As for Jenna Laine, she has received a fair amount of backlash on Twitter for this interview.

A writer for the Dallas Morning News, Evan Grant , retweeted the video while adding, “Yes, our job is to ask questions. Players have right to not answer also, which is often THE answer. But baiting & insulting player’s availability is not part of job. That said, Bernard stepped, up, took responsibility. This does not reflect well on us, the reporters.”

While former NFL wide receiver Jeremy Maclin also went to Twitter to question this interaction.

With Maclin tweeting, “Man….this is wild. “What have you done for us to talk to you all year” “you’ve been injured all year” . Stand up dude nobody ever says a bad word about him and you post the beginning of the exchange for what reason?”