Buccaneers Readying Emergency QB With Baker Mayfield Hurting

It can’t hurt to be prepared. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that is the thinking behind giving backup quarterback Kyle Trask more reps this week, as starter Baker Mayfield tries to recuperate from injuries—to his ribs and ankle—that he suffered in back-to-back weeks to close the regular season. The Buccaneers do not want to use Trask, of course, but offensive coordinator Dave Canales said they’ll be ready for him if need be.

The Buccaneers play the Eagles in their opening playoff game on Monday.

“We love to make sure that he’s prepared,” Canales said in his press conference on Friday. “You never know what’s going to happen. Baker (Mayfield) has been a warrior and battled through. We’ve got to make sure both guys are ready to play. Baker is there, kind of going through some of our progressions – it was our big third-down day today – so we’re making sure he’s ready. He was right there after every period, Baker and Kyle and I (would) go through the plan.”

Trask, the Buccaneers’ second-round pick out of Florida in 2021, has played a grand total of 13 snaps in his three NFL seasons as the backup, first to Tom Brady and now to Mayfield. He has thrown one pass this season, an incompletion in Week 12 against the Colts. HE threw nine passes last year, with three completions.

Baker Mayfield Hobbled Twice in Last 2 Weeks

Mayfield was first injured in the Buccaneers’ home loss to the Saints in Week 17, when he took a hard hit to the ribs. In Week 18 against the Panthers, Mayfield had his ankle rolled and finished the game with a noticeable limp.

In Weeks 15 and 16, Mayfield was sterling, throwing for 664 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions and a 141.2 rating. But in Weeks 17 and 18, he threw for 446 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and an 82.0 rating.

Canales was asked whether the ankle or the ribs are a bigger concern for Mayfield. He noted that the ribs have been doing better, but did not want to get into detail about the injuries.

“Both a concern – both have been a concern,” Canales said. “We’ve gone into games before – Buffalo, we went into that with a little bit of a knee deal that happened there. So, (it is) definitely in the back of my mind, but at the same time, we’ve got to go. This is the only one we’ve got. Baker wouldn’t want it any other way. He’s like, ‘Shoot, just call it man. Go for it. I’ll make it happen.’ He’s handled these situations the right way with that aggressive mentality.”

Buccaneers Had Kyle Trask Ready for Week 18

Mayfield did participate in practice on Friday, and he should be helped by the fact that the Buccaneers will get an extra day of rest, as they play on Monday night. And the Buccaneers did work to get Trask ready for the Week 18 game against the Panthers.

As Tampa Free Press reporter Rock Riley wrote on Twitter last week: “Huge game for #Bucs OC Dave Canales. Lotta jobs at stake. Had to get Baker Mayfield & Kyle Trask ready for #Panthers.”

Canales does have concern about Mayfield’s mobility and acknowledged it could affect the play-calling.

“We’ve got to definitely see what his mobility is like,” Canales said. “We’ve got a couple of days left to see how he moves around, and that definitely will play a factor in terms of the types of plays that are called.

“In a perfect world, I’d like to say that he gives me the thumbs up – alright, he’s good – it’s an open playbook and we can just call our offense. I’ll be aware of that as we go through it.”