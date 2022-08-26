Bucs Coach Makes Revealing Statement About Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich called out the media when he explained second-year quarterback Kyle Trask‘s progress.

“You compare everything to [Tom] Brady, everything looks bad, right [laughs]? That’s what he’s facing right now,” Leftwich told the media on Wednesday, August 24. “I’m glad that he’s in that room with Thomas because he gets to get better and gets to hear it from Tom also. So, I think the kid has been improving as much as you can improve given the reps that he’s been getting.”

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Trask arrived as a potential replacement for Brady, 45, who enters the final year of his Bucs contract. Brady has achieved almost everything imagined in the game with seven Super Bowl wins, three MVPs, the most wins ever by a quarterback and countless passing records.

Trask gets one more chance to show what he can do in the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 27. Where Trask will finally land on the quarterback depth chart will finalize afterward whether it’s the first backup behind Brady or third string behind longtime veteran Blaine Gabbert.

Leftwich: ‘I Think Kyle Has been Improving Drastically’

Leftwich highlighted Trask’s progress amid shaky moments in training camp, an impressive first preseason game and struggles in the second contest. Trask actually led the league in passing yards, 258, and completions, 25, after the first preseason game per Greg Auman of The Athletic. Trask’s second outing consisted of 105 yards on 11-24 passing and an interception against the Tennessee Titans on August 20.

“Man, I think Kyle has been improving drastically,” Leftwich said. “Obviously, the results and the numbers from the game — I think he was a few plays away from you guys thinking he may have had a big game that game.”

Trask hit Deven Thompkins on a 35-yard pass against the Titans in the third quarter. The former Florida star also made a heads-up toss to rookie running back Rachaad White for 16 yards before the former Arizona State star fumbled it. Trask’s turnover notably came about when the Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver hit his hand on the pass according to the game broadcast.

“That’s not how it goes, I see him getting better every day though, so he’s improving on things you guys can’t notice, that’s all about playing the game at quarterback,” Leftiwch added. “When you have the turnovers, those are things that you guys notice and things that you guys grade.”

“Other than those types of things we have to protect the football. Other than that, this kid has been getting better every day also. It’s just a repetition thing,” Leftwich concluded. “It’s hard to play quarterback in this league, right?”

Trask Has Scotty Miller’s Vote of Confidence

Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller has likewise expressed confidence in Trask. Miller highlighted how Trask has grown acclimated to the Bucs offense.

“He’s a baller,” Miller told the media on Wednesday. “And now that he really knows the system, understands the system, is getting a lot more reps this year and had the whole offseason … So, it’s been fun playing with him in the games. We all have a lot of confidence in him and he’s coming along and he’s going to be a great player.”