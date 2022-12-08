Bucs Receive Concerning Update About Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette returned to the field in Week 13, but now, his status for Week 14 recently took a doubtful turn.

Fournette has a foot injury according to the latest team injury report, and the Bucs had him at limited participation for practice on Thursday, December 8. He returned from a hip injury, which held him out for one game, and he played against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 8.

His latest injury comes at a bad time for the Bucs before a Week 14 game with the San Francisco 49ers. He showed signs of progress in his return with 49 yards rushing on 10 carries against the Saints, and he had six receptions for 32 yards.

Here’s a look at Bucs running back Leonard Fournette warming up. He’s active tonight but I’m also told he’s not 100% yet. You can see head strength and conditioning coach Anthony Piroli watching that hip closely. pic.twitter.com/RCaGKfqQXS — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 6, 2022

“I thought it was a good one-two punch. You know, Leonard came in and did an outstanding job,” Bucs head coach Bowles said on the Buccaneers Radio Network via JoeBucsFan.com. “I think he’s one of the most unsung players of that [Saints] game. He ran it well. He caught the ball well. He got upfield. He got some timely yardage when he just caught three-yard passes and turned up and got eight, got nine, made it 3rd-and-short. He was part of the reason we were decent on third down.”

Fortunately, the Bucs have a viable option at running back in rookie Rachaad White, who carried the load with Fournette against the Cleveland Browns. White earned starts in the past three games, and he could see his fourth if Fournette doesn’t play.

White has 314 yards and a touchdown on a 3.8 yards per carry average. He also has 35 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs also have running back depth with Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard. Vaughn has played sparingly this season with eight carries for 21 yards and a reception for 11 yards. Bernard just returned from injured reserve and played eight special teams snaps on Monday against the Saints.

Fournette Hypes White

Fournette has high regard for White, especially the rookie’s game-winning touchdown reception against the Saints.

“I told y’all before, he has the potential to be the best ever to play this game,” Fournette said on The 33rd Team podcast. “He ran a[n] angle return. I was watching him practice throughout the week when I was hurt and things like that, but man, for him to do that, a game-winning drive, to win a game for us, that is major.”

“They say your five-star guys make five star plays when you need them. He’s definitely a five-star guy,” Fournette added.

Bucs Healthier on Offense, Still Banged up on Defense

Offensively, the Bucs got healthier overall this week with tight end Cameron Brate coming back from an illness for full participation in two practices. Tackle Tristan Wirfs is the only Bucs offensive player out from practice due to injury.

The latest #Bucs injury report: Edwards, Winfield still not practicing, and Lenny is limited pic.twitter.com/EyLIXadMMn — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) December 8, 2022

Injuries on defense remain a concern for the Bucs with safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) both sidelined from practice this week. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) had limited participation in two practices this week as did nose tackle Vita Vea (foot/shoulder). Vea has been dealing with a foot injury since before the game at Cleveland, but his shoulder injury popped up on the injury report this week.