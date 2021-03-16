Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Reacts to New Deal With Bucs

Rob Gronkowski didn’t wait until national Talk Like a Pirate Day to share his thoughts on re-signing with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs tight end shared a GIF via Twitter, “Arrr You Ready Kids?!?” He signed a one-year contract that could pay him “up to $10 million” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gronkowski, who retired in 2019 after 10 seasons with the New England Patriots, came out of retirement in 2020 to join the Bucs via a trade with the Patriots. His contract expired after the season, which gave him the chance to become a free agent.

He had 45 catches, 623 yards, and seven touchdowns last season for the Bucs.

Gronkowski, 31, has become one of the best tight ends in league history over his career. He has 566 receptions, 8,484 yards, and 86 touchdowns in his career.

Buffalo reportedly made a run at Gronkowski according to sports personality Michael Silver, who noted that Gronkowski is from Buffalo and that the Bills need a tight end.

Before re-signing with the Bucs, Rob Gronkowski considered a similar offer from the Bills… his hometown team. I'd expect the Bills to add a tight end at some point. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 16, 2021

Gronkowski ironically had many big games against the Bills when playing for the Patriots. He will get another shot at the Bills this fall when the Bucs face them.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Sends Message to Drew Brees