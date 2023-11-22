Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver Amid 7 Roster Moves Before Colts Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Raleigh Webb to the practice squad as the roster moves kept coming on Tuesday, November 21.

Webb adds depth for the Buccaneers on the practice squad, which now has four receivers. The Buccaneers also moved linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad and signed cornerback Quandre Mosley and linebacker Vi Jones to the practice squad.

Tampa Bay also released cornerback Don Gardner and safety Jaquan Johnson, and the Buccaneers waived tight end David Wells. Neither Gardner nor Johnson played in a game this season, but Wells appeared in four games and made two catches, the first of his career.

We've signed LB J.J. Russell to the active roster and waived TE David Wells. More moves ⬇️ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 22, 2023

Webb provides an interesting addition to the practice squad with his prior college success and NFL special teams experience. Last season, the New England Patriots played Webb in 12 games last year, and he tallied two tackles on special teams.

A former Citadel standout, Webb tallied 102 catches for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns in his college career in addition to duties as running back and kick returner. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound receiver found his first niche in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Webb served on the Ravens practice squad before the Patriots signed him. He signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad this year until Week 10.

J.J. Russell Could Help Buccaneers’ Linebacker Depth

Very hard to tell who is and isn’t participating in practice today, as the team is in shirts and sweatpants without helmets and not doing much in the allotted media window. Didn’t see Jamel Dean, but Lavonte David and Carlton Davis were there #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/CwZ6yhcydI — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 22, 2023

The Buccaneers might need Russell’s help in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts due to injuries. Tampa Bay linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White remained banged up, and head coach Todd Bowles didn’t indicate a lot of promise on Wednesday, November 22.

“If it was a game today, probably Lavonte, Devin, and [Jamel] Dean I would say wouldn’t have played and we’ll see how the week goes with their injuries,” Bowles told reporters.

Dean, a starting cornerback, got injured during a 76-yard touchdown play against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. While he had to be carted off due to an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Dean is “week to week” and could play against the Colts.

As for David, he sustained a groin strain in the loss, and he had an MRI on Monday, November 20, according to ESPN’s Jenn Laine. David hasn’t missed a game since the 2021 season.

White has been banged up all season this year amid subpar performances of late. He only has six tackles in the past two games, and he only 62 tackles, two sacks, and an interception through the first 10 games.

“Wasn’t one of his best games. I always encourage — as a LB you want to make a high volume of tackles.” Buccaneers co-defensive coordinator Larry Foot told reporters on Wednesday about White’s last outing. “It wasn’t his best performance but he didn’t kill us either.”

Buccaneers Already Have ‘Prime’ Help at Linebacker

If the Buccaneers go to Indianapolis with injuries to White and David, the team still has an emerging playmaker at linebacker who drew comparison to a famous “Transformers” character.

Bowles compared rookie linebacker Yaya Diaby “Optimus Prime” to on Wednesday. A 6-foot-4, 270-pound linebacker, Diaby produced his best game of the season against the 49ers with two sacks, two quarterback hits, and four tackles.