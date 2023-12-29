Buccaneers Predicted to Land Veteran QB From 49ers

Increasingly, it looks as though Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is careening toward a long-term partnership in Tampa Bay, even if there has not been any discussion of a long-term extension or a new deal altogether—yet. But while the Buccaneers look likely to stick with their man thanks to the team’s impressive late-season surge, there’s no doubt that the quarterback room could use an upgrade. And the contract experts over at Spotrac have the ideal fit: 49ers backup Sam Darnold.

Ideally, if Mayfield gets a sizable contract from the team, there won’t be much need for a backup Buccaneers quarterback. But as we have seen all around the NFL this season, no matter how much you invest in a starter, you’d better have a Plan B. And the Bucs just have not seen enough from former fourth-round pick Kyle Trask to trust him as the backup.

The Buccaneers (knock on wood) have been fortunate to avoid an injury with Mayfield this year. But they’ve got to be prepared in case that happens. Or (knock on more wood) if Mayfield should somehow regress after getting the first major contract of his career.

Writing in his predictions of how the quarterback market will shake out this offseason, Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac put forth this potential outcome: “THE BUCCANEERS EXTEND BAKER MAYFIELD TO A 4-YEAR $164M CONTRACT, INCLUDING $84M FULLY GUARANTEED. TAMPA SIGNS SAM DARNOLD TO A 1 YEAR, $2M CONTRACT TO SOLIDIFY THE ROOM.”

Sam Darnold Has Been Remade as a Top Backup

Darnold, of course, is a familiar name to NFL fans, having been the No. 3 overall pick of the Jets in 2018. He languished there for three seasons, and spent another two-plus years in Carolina, posting a record as a starting quarterback of 21-34 for teams that have been shown to be bad since his departure. He has resuscitated his reputation in San Francisco, where coach Kyle Shanahan has praised him as a backup.

Darnold has a career quarterback rating of 78.2 He has thrown 61 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in the NFL. Back in September, on the eve of the opening of the season, CBS Sports rated the top backup quarterbacks in the league, and Darnold was No. 3.

Earlier this year, when Brock Purdy was dealing with a concussion, ESPN commentator and ex-QB Dan Orlovsky noted that the 49ers would be “fine” with Darnold in place of Purdy.

“I think they will be just fine with Sam Darnold,” he said. “I have constantly believed that if Sam Darnold was placed on a team that is similar to San Francisco, he would play worthy of that top draft pick. This young man has been weathered, he has been through it all, he is the most talented quarterback, physically, that Kyle Shanahan has had in that offense, at least since Matt Ryan.

“So that’s six or seven years. Out of all due respect for Brock Purdy, he’s a really good player, this offense will be just fine with Sam Darnold.”

Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield Needs Insurance

Perhaps the Buccaneers quarterback situation will be similar with a Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold combo. Darnold would not beat out Mayfield for the starting job, of course, but in case of injury, Darnold would keep them above water, especially if the Bucs keep wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin around.

The Buccaneers quarterback spot provided great value with Mayfield this season, both as a passer and as a leader in the locker room. He will be a lot more expensive next year, and it would behoove the Bucs to make sure they’ve got a quality insurance policy behind him.