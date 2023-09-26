Todd Bowles Puts Bucs Running Backs on Notice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles did everything short of hinting at new plans for running back after a 25-11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, September 25.

“We didn’t have one,” Bowles told reporters regarding the running game. “We’re not going to sit here and sugarcoat anything.”

Bucs running back Rachaad White only managed 38 yards on 14 carries, and the team had 41 yards on 17 rushing attempts overall — reminiscent of the last-place rushing attack in 2022. Named the No. 1 running back this year, White only had 62 yards of total offense in the primetime game loss to the No. 1 rushing defense in the league.

Bowles didn’t level all the blame on White or second-string running back Sean Tucker, who had a yard on two carries. The offensive line played a role, too, as Bowles talked about.

“It’s everybody,” Bowles said. “Probably they made some plays. We’ve got to block them better. We didn’t do a good job on first down overall, whether we ran it or threw it. We did not do a good job on first down on either side of the ball. And they stayed in third and short when they were on offense. We stayed in third and long when we were on offense.”

However, the Bucs simply haven’t shown drastic improvement from the team’s weakest area a year ago. The Bucs rushed for a season-high 120 yards in Week 2 against an 0-3 Chicago Bears squad, but Tampa Bay only managed 73 yards on the ground against an 0-3 Minnesota Vikings team in Week 1.

Changes to Bucs Running Back Room Aren’t Working

Tampa Bay made changes to the rushing attack this offseason by cutting Leonard Fournette, signing Chase Edmonds, not drafting a running back, and signing Tucker after the draft. KeShawn Vaughn, the team’s third back, hasn’t carried the ball once this season.

The Bucs running game took a hit in Week 2 with Edmonds’ injury, and he won’t return for another three weeks at least while on injured reserve. However, Edmonds showed minimal promise amid 20 yards on four carries.

Tucker, who had an electric career at Syracuse, hasn’t shown the same burst with the Bucs in regular season play. He has 23 yards on 15 carries plus two receptions for nine yards.

White, a third-round NFL Draft pick in 2022, hasn’t delivered No. 1 back numbers thus far in his second season. He averages 3.3 yards per carry, and gains 5.7 yards per catch on average.

Bucs Could Bring Back Familiar Faces

Tampa Bay could make a change, but the best running backs already have homes for the 2023 season. Fournette remains a free agent, and former Bucs running back Ronald Jones II recently became a free agent again after the Dallas Cowboys released him.

Last season, Fournette rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns on 189 carries — a 3.5 yards per attempt clip. Fournette sparked the passing game though with 73 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns, and he averaged 7.2 yards per catch.

Jones hasn’t looked the part of a feature back or viable second back since his Buccaneer days. He rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries plus one catch for 22 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. Neither the Chiefs nor the Cowboys wanted to keep him aboard since then.