Bucs’ Tom Brady Teases Big Change Before NFL Season

Tom Brady pulled the heartstrings of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots fans alike for a split second — maybe.

Brady, the Bucs superstar quarterback, posted a recent photo of himself in a Patriots uniform with former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola. The former Patriots play roles in the movie “80 for Brady” that recounts the team’s improbable Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

“BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though,” Brady tweeted on Thursday, July 13.

BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. pic.twitter.com/lmiCFulwrH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 14, 2022

The four took part in a film shoot for the movie on Monday, July 11, according to Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh.

“We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there,” Brad told Setoodeh. “Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season and joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2020. Gronkowski followed suit after sitting out the 2019 season in retirement. Edelman retired from the Patriots after the 2020 season though Brady and Gronkowski persisted in inviting him to join the Bucs. Amendola, currently a free agent, left New England after the 2017 season and played for three other teams afterward.

Gronkowski recently confirmed he won’t play this coming season, but Brady will return for his third season with the Bucs. Brady retired in February but decided to come back shortly before free agency in March.

Brady Has a ‘Small’ Role in His Movie

Brady led the Super Bowl LI comeback from 28-3 down, but he didn’t take the main role in the “80 for Brady” movie.

He told Setoodeh that his role is “small” in the movie. The production stars actresses Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin as the four take a road trip as Patriots fans to see the Super Bowl.

Brady, who said he only appears for “two days” in the movie, called it “challenging” to play himself, he told Setoodeh.

Guy already has 7 Super Bowls now he’s gunning for a star on the Hollywood walk of fame #smh #80ForBrady 🎥 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4XPFXVcvwu — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 14, 2022

“It’s really interesting. I find it challenging — sometimes hard,” Brady told Setoodeh. “Because you’re always paying attention to yourself as yourself rather than the character you’re playing. I don’t think that’s natural for me. What I’ve done for 23 years in sports is play myself. There’s no acting. It’s me on the field. When I’m pissed, I’m pissed. When I’m happy, I’m happy. I’m not playing a role. So when I got to go play a role, I have no programming for that. There’s not a lot of experiences to fall back on other than a few commercials that I’ve done.”

It’s not the first film Brady has done about his football career with his film production company, 199 Productions. Brady recapped all of his Super Bowl seasons in the documentary “Man in the Arena” earlier this year, which included the 2020 title run with the Bucs in episode 10.

Will Brady’s On-Field Role Change With Todd Bowles?

Debate recently surfaced on SiriusXM NFL Radio if Brady will throw the ball less under new head Todd Bowles this season. Former head coach Bruce Arians had been known to have quarterbacks throw the ball frequently in his “no risk it, no biscuit” approach.

Mike Evans and Tom Brady have a great connection🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CINBtVnVLF — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) December 5, 2021

During the interview, Bucs insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said Brady will throw the ball less for better protection and a balanced offense according to JoeBucsFan.com. Charlie Weiss, the SiriusXM host and former offensive coordinator for Brady in New England, disagreed with Stroud.

“[Brady] wants to throw it on every down,” Weiss said via JoeBucsFan.com.

“So everything you just said right there is wrong,” Weis added. “Because if he had his druthers, if there are 70 offensive plays, he’d throw it 70 times.”

Time will tell how many times Brady will throw the ball once the Bucs kick off the season in September.

