Bucs’ Tom Brady Sends Strong Message on Retirement

Tom Brady continues to set a moving target when it comes to his retirement but the one thing that is clear is the quarterback plans to play next season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During Super Bowl LV’s Opening Night, Brady was asked if he would consider playing past the age of 45, a goal he has repeatedly set for himself.

“Yeah, definitely. I would definitely consider that [playing beyond the age of 45] and, again, it’s a physical sport,” Brady answered. “Just the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. Again, it has to be a 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate over the years. Alex and I work really hard to make sure physically I can perform at my best because you take different hits. Over the course of the year, you deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It’s just going to be me continuing to make that comittment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career.”

Brady Squashes Retirement Talk: ‘Next Year Is Going to Be a Lot Better Than This Year’

Whether Brady can play past 45 years old (at least three more seasons) remains to be seen. Brady did clear up any ideas that he would ride off into the sunset if he is able to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win at their home stadium. The Bucs quarterback is already talking about next season and believes he can “be a lot better than this year.”

“As long as I’m playing, I want to improve and get better and I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year,” Brady said days before the Super Bowl. “I feel like I’ll be in a much better place mentally. I’m going to train a lot better. Physically, next year, I’ll be in a better place. I know as soon as this game ends we’re on to next season. So, we’ll get ready for this season and then start thinking about next year.”

Brady Has 1 More Year Remaining on His Contract With the Bucs

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers last offseason and all indications are the quarterback plans to return to the team next season. Brady’s comments go along with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s report about his intentions to play again in 2021.

“Let’s turn the focus on Tom Brady whose birthday comes in August,” Rapoport noted on NFL Network on January 9. “He’s going to be 44 by the start of next season. My understanding is he does in fact plan to play for the 2021 season. Got a two-year contract, plans to honor it. He is loving his time in Tampa Bay. Actually thinks he’ll be better next year with the Bucs.”

