Logan Ryan Sends Clever 2-Word Message Amid Retirement

Logan Ryan called it a career on Tuesday, and he posted a clever two-word message on Instagram to help mark the day.

“Log Out,” Ryan wrote on Tuesday with a pair of prayer emojis.

Ryan, 33, played defensive back for the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans during his 11-year career. A former third round pick from Rutgers, Ryan won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and played in a third with the 49ers.

“Man, what a great career, what a ride it was,” Ryan said in a video on Tuesday that captured highlights of his career. “Beautiful journey of highs and lows like they always are.”

“Shout out to my friends, my family, my teammates, [and] all those who supported me,” Ryan added. “Man, I tried to play the right way. I try to play my hardest.”

Logan Ryan Specifically Thanks Each NFL Team He Played With

Ryan took a moment to specifically thank each NFL organization he played for and how it impacted him and his family.

“Shout out to [the] New England Patriots. Thank you for drafting me, believing me, making me a two-time Super Bowl champion,” Ryan continued.

Ryan played for the Patriots from 2013 to 2016 as he won Super Bowl rings in 2014 and 2015. He tallied 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 2.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in his four years with the Patriots.

“Thank you to the Tennessee Titans for bringing me down there, becoming a franchise player and honestly supporting RARF,” Ryan said. “My animal foundation was birthed there, and you guys took that in, and we did so much on and off the field with playoff runs.”

Ryan left New England for the Titans in 2017 for a three-year, $30 million deal. He posted 251 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four interceptions, and five forced fumbles in three seasons.

“New York Giants bringing me home back to New Jersey during the COVID years,” Ryan said. “Literally saving my wife’s life. Thank you so much to the training staff, the organization, for saving my wife, Ashley.”

A Giants team trainer saved her life in November 2020 by advising an emergency room visit when she experienced abdominal pain during pregnancy. Ashley had an ectopic pregnancy, according to Ryan via the New York Post.

A New Jersey native, Ryan played two seasons for the Giants before the team released him in March 2022. He tallied 211 tackles, one interception, two sacks, and five forced fumbles in his time there.

“Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Found my forever home here,” Ryan said. “My kids are raised and growing up in Florida. They have stability, which meant so much to me as a father.”

Ryan joined the Buccaneers in 2022 to play with former Patriots teammate and quarterback Tom Brady. They couldn’t rekindle the Super Bowl days as Ryan had 37 tackles, a pick, and a forced fumble in nine games that year.

“And finally, the San Francisco 49ers for bringing me off the cruise last season, joining a great organization, a great coaching staff, and a great locker room, and going on the run that we had,” Ryan said.

Logan Ryan: ‘I’m So Blessed’

Amid 123 career starts in 154 games, Ryan never piled on individual awards. For him, it was about the championships.

“Eleven seasons, six championship games, three Super Bowl appearances, and ultimately two Super Bowl rings is what we do it for,” Ryan said. “I’m so blessed man. I wouldn’t change it for the world. So thank you once again.”