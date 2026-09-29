How to Watch Alex Eala’s Asian Games Quarterfinal: Time, TV, Live Stream

Alex Eala is one win away from another Asian Games singles medal. Her next opponent, Joanna Garland, has dropped just two games in two matches.

The Philippine tennis star faces Chinese Taipei’s eighth-seeded Garland on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Center in Nagoya, Japan. Their quarterfinal is scheduled for Center Court, with a semifinal berth and guaranteed bronze medal at stake.

Eala, the top seed, has opened her campaign with victories in singles and women’s doubles. Wednesday gives her a chance to match her 2023 Hangzhou singles podium finish in 2023 while keeping her gold medal hopes alive.

What Time Is Alex Eala’s Quarterfinal?

Eala’s match against Garland is scheduled to begin no earlier than noon Philippine time Wednesday, according to the official Asian Games order of play. That is 1 p.m. in Japan and midnight Eastern time.

The quarterfinal is third on Center Court. Japan’s Himeno Sakatsume faces China’s Zhang Shuai in the opening match, followed by a men’s singles contest between Japan’s Hayato Matsuoka and Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Yu-hsiou.

“No earlier than noon” is the key detail for viewers. Eala could start later if either preceding match runs long. Rain has already disrupted the tournament, forcing organizers to move matches indoors and leaving fans waiting through delays.

Where to Watch Eala vs. Garland

Philippine viewers can follow Asian Games coverage through One Sports, One Sports+ and Pilipinas Live.

Cignal arranged its own tennis coverage after organizers did not provide a world broadcast feed for the sport. Its coverage has helped fans follow Eala’s campaign despite the broadcasting challenge.

For U.S. viewers, Alex Eala’s match against Joanna Garland is scheduled to begin no earlier than midnight Eastern on Wednesday, Sept. 30, or 9 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Earlier matches and weather could delay the start.

Willow TV carries Asian Games coverage in the United States, but coverage of Eala’s quarterfinal has yet to be confirmed.

Viewers should also monitor the official results page for court changes and delays. Monday’s weather forced Eala’s opening singles match onto Indoor Court C, showing how quickly the published schedule can change.

Eala’s Road to the Quarterfinals

Eala received a first-round bye before defeating Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej 6-1, 6-0 in Monday’s round of 16.

The world No. 18 needed 55 minutes to finish the rain-delayed match. She won first, then conceded four games, and then swept the remaining eight.

Garland has been similarly decisive. She defeated Mongolia’s Martaa Chogsomjav 6-0, 6-0 in her opener, then dispatched Iran’s Mandegar Farzami 6-1, 6-1.

Eala won singles and mixed doubles bronze medals at the previous Asian Games. Now 21, she returns as the highest-ranked player in the women’s singles field.

Eala and Rivera Also Win in Doubles

Eala partnered with Shaira Hope Rivera on Tuesday to beat Hong Kong’s Lai Ching Laam and Kallista Liu 6-1, 6-3 in the women’s doubles first round.

Playing together for the first time, the Filipinas recovered after losing the opening game and advanced to meet China’s third-seeded Jiang Xinyu and Yang Zhaoxuan.

That keeps Eala’s medal hopes alive in two events. Singles takes priority Wednesday, when Garland offers the next obstacle in a draw Eala has entered with championship ambitions. Neither player has needed a third set yet. Their quarterfinal will determine whose commanding start carries into the medal rounds.